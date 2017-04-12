President Jacob Zuma hosted the Qatari head of state, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, on Tuesday night instead of Wednesday, in a last-minute schedule change to prevent the Qatari delegation from seeing first-hand the calls for Zuma to step down.

The changes caused some discontent on the part of the Gulf state.

The venue for the event had been moved around, and it was finally held at night at the Union Buildings — a rare occurrence in South African diplomacy.

Due to the protest march to the Union Buildings planned by opposition parties for Wednesday‚ security officials advised that the event be moved to Tuesday.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said the event was moved to Tuesday to avoid any embarrassment of the Qatari guests witnessing the protestors.

Protocol teams were then advised to make preparations for the event.

However‚ according to sources‚ Zuma changed his mind, asking for the event be moved to Wednesday once again‚ sparking disapproval from the Qataris.

They insisted that the event go ahead.

Zuma’s spokesperson, Bongani Ngqulunga, denied that the South African government was protecting itself from embarrassment by rescheduling the state visit.

"Marches to the Union Buildings have not prevented the president from executing his duties or the Presidency from functioning before‚" he said.

Ngqulunga said the president would on Wednesday host a luncheon for the Amir at the presidential guesthouse-a few hundred kilometers from the Union Buildings.

Political parties including the DA, EFF, African Christian Democratic Party‚ UDM and IFP have said they will join Wednesday’s march.

They cited Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, including the axing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, and the subsequent downgrade to junk status by the S&P and Fitch rating agencies, as the reason for the mass action.

