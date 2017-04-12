National

Baleka Mbete agrees to no-confidence debate delay

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete accedes to request by the DA to postpone the motion

12 April 2017 - 20:32 PM Khulekani Magubane
Parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Wednesday evening that she would agree to postpone next week’s motion of no confidence debate against President Jacob Zuma.

Opposition parties in Parliament want the Constitutional Court to hear the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM’s) application for a secret ballot before the debate goes ahead.

The UDM, the DA and the EFF put pressure on Mbete, asking her to postpone the motion, while the speaker has tried to persuade the parties to withdraw the request for a motion instead. Mbete has until Thursday to submit her responding papers to the UDM’s application.

“The speaker’s decision follows the request by the DA, under whose leader the motion was tabled, for the motion to be postponed pending the conclusion of the Constitutional Court application by the UDM. The motion was scheduled on an urgent basis as per the request of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, for April 18 2017,” Parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said postponement of the motion would be referred to the National Assembly programme committee for its consideration after the constituency recess.

Eric Mabuza, the UDM’s lawyer, said that the party was prepared to interdict Mbete into postponing the vote of no confidence. “It was the sensible thing to do. Sanity has prevailed,” Mabuza said.

He said Mbete’s office had not filed responding papers by late Wednesday.

Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo said the office of the speaker would comply with the deadline set by the Constitutional Court.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said Maimane would not withdraw the motion of no confidence. “This rule clearly gives the speaker the power to schedule the motion and, therefore, also the implied power to postpone and reschedule such a motion. This differs from the scheduling of other National Assembly business which would require the National Assembly programming committee to either schedule or reschedule matters.”

ANC caucus spokeswoman Nonceba Mhlauli said the caucus would leave it to the discretion of the speaker to decide on the date of the vote of no confidence.

“As caucus has stated, we don’t support the call for a secret ballot. That really is between said political party and Parliament. We would not get involved in support or against the case itself.

“Even in terms of a postponement, it is between them,” said Mhlauli.

She said the caucus maintained that, on the day of the vote of no confidence motion, the ANC would reject a vote of no confidence in Zuma. 

BUSINESS DAY TV: We cannot raise the white flag in the middle of the battle

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa discusses Wednesday’s march against Jacob Zuma and the UDM’s court bid for a secret ballot in a motion of no confidence ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Constitutional Court to weigh secret ballot on Zuma

UDM will apply for postponement of the vote of no confidence
National
19 hours ago

Dispute over secret vote in no confidence debate

UDM’s Holomisa threatens to interdict Tuesday’s vote if Mbete turns down his request to postpone ballot, but law professor says Speaker’s stance is ...
National
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Baleka Mbete agrees to no-confidence debate delay
National
2.
Five-week social services strike ends after ...
National / Labour
3.
The president is ‘not going anywhere’, pastor ...
National
4.
Nationwide bus strike almost certain to affect ...
National / Labour

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.