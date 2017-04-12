The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) wants the Office of the Chief Justice to investigate allegations of discrimination at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). The association has written to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ calling on him to remove unethical judges from the judiciary.

"This unpalatable conduct must be investigated to the core and those ... found to have contravened their oath of office and/or contravened the constitutional provisions must face the JSC’s full might through disciplinary measures‚ including possible impeachment‚" said the BLA’s regional secretary‚ Lutendo Sigogo.

The alarming situation at the SCA was revealed by judges being interviewed by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) for senior positions last week. Acting SCA president, Mandisa Maya, said judges of different racial groups occupied separate sections of the tea-room they shared at the court. "If there is any court that needs diversity training‚ it is our court. We simply don’t get along‚" Maya said.

Last week, SCA Judge Leona Theron became emotional as she spoke of the discrimination she had faced when she first arrived at the court. "Yes‚ I have been a victim of racism. Yes‚ I have been a victim of sexism‚" Theron told the JSC.