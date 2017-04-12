National

Hawks boss fired with immediate effect, enforced by court

12 April 2017 - 15:30 PM Graeme Hosken
Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Embattled Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has been fired with immediate effect. His dismissal was enforced by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Ntlemeza suffered a double-blow on Wednesday‚ when Judges Peter Mabuse‚ Jody Kollapen and Selby Baqwa dismissed his leave to appeal last month’s high court decision that his appointment as one of the country’s most powerful policemen be reviewed.

TMG Digital

Pretoria High Court denies Hawks boss Ntlemeza leave to appeal

Full bench says his appeal against the ruling setting aside his appointment has little prospect of succeeding
National
3 hours ago

Disgraced Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza fights High Court judgment

But Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law are asking the Constitutional Court to order that the High Court decision be enforced immediately
National
5 hours ago

Herman Mashaba sends formal complaint about Berning Ntlemeza to Ipid

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba refers Hawks head Gen Mthandazo Ntlemeza to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate
National
21 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Nationwide bus strike almost certain to affect ...
National / Labour
2.
Hawks boss fired with immediate effect, enforced ...
National
3.
More discrimination exposed at Supreme Court of ...
National
4.
Court says Prasa’s axed CEO entitled to earn the ...
National

Related Articles

Pretoria High Court denies Hawks boss Ntlemeza leave to appeal
National

Disgraced Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza fights High Court judgment
National

Herman Mashaba sends formal complaint about Berning Ntlemeza to Ipid
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.