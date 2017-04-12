Hawks boss fired with immediate effect, enforced by court

Embattled Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has been fired with immediate effect. His dismissal was enforced by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Ntlemeza suffered a double-blow on Wednesday‚ when Judges Peter Mabuse‚ Jody Kollapen and Selby Baqwa dismissed his leave to appeal last month’s high court decision that his appointment as one of the country’s most powerful policemen be reviewed.

TMG Digital