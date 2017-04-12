Pretoria High Court denies Hawks boss Ntlemeza leave to appeal

The High Court in Pretoria has denied former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza leave to appeal a March ruling setting aside his appointment.

A full bench of the court on Wednesday concluded Ntlemeza had little prospect of successfully overturning a March 17 ruling that a decision to appoint him to head the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation was irrational.

"We do not consider that there are compelling reasons for leave to appeal to be granted," Judge Peter Mabuse said.

Court proceedings were briefly delayed by the withdrawal of newly appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula from the case.

Former minister Nathi Nhleko had been the first respondent in the case, and the withdrawal did not affect proceedings on Wednesday.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law, which brought the original application, have also launched a counter-application seeking to enforce Ntlemeza's immediate removal from office, pending any appeal or Supreme Court of Appeal petition.

The groups brought an application in 2015 for Ntlemeza’s appointment to be declared irrational and unlawful and to have it set aside, citing two high court judgments that had found Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty.

Ntlemeza was appointed acting head of the Hawks in December 2014 by then Nathi Nhleko, police minister at the time.

Ntlemeza was permanently appointed in September 2015, despite Nhleko being aware of judgments questioning his fitness to hold office.

In March 2015 high court Judge Elias Matojane said in a ruling that Ntlemeza "lacks integrity and honour" and had made false statements under oath.

Judge Motajane made the comments in a judgment overturning the suspension of then-Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.

Counsel for Ntlemeza, Adv Nceba Dukada, SC, argued on Wednesday that the Supreme Court of Appeal may come to a different conclusion from the high court, as there has been no evidence put before the court the interview panel and Nhleko had not sufficiently weighed the court findings against Ntlemeza's written and oral explanations for the court findings.

Carol Steinberg, for the Helen Suzman Foundation, said this argument "fundamentally misconceives the powers of the court".

The findings of Judge Motajane were not on appeal, and nor were those findings. "The content of those judgments are not up for grabs" and should not have been second-guessed, said Steinberg.

The counter-application seeking Ntlemeza's removal will be heard on Wednesday afternoon.