Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs is officially a free man, after assault charges against him were withdrawn.

Jacobs has been in and out of court since 2015 after he allegedly assaulted ANC staff member Wesley Seale, during an argument over a report at the party offices in Cape Town.

Seale opened an assault case and later resigned from his post to become a lecturer at Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape.

On Tuesday‚ National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the withdrawal of the charges.

Jacobs was previously found guilty by his own party’s disciplinary committee for the incident and suspended for 18 months.

However, his sentence was suspended for three years on condition that he not be found guilty for any incident of misconduct during this period.

During his trial‚ Jacobs‚ through his lawyer‚ had blamed his prosecution on factionalism within the ANC in the Western Cape.

