‘Special’ R5 coins are worth just R5, so please use them, Reserve Bank urges

When is a R5 coin not a R5 coin?

Never, says the Reserve Bank, responding to "numerous" queries about the value of the commemorative Griqua Town R5 coin.

The coin entered circulation in 2015 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Griqua Town coin — which the South African Mint says was "the first local currency of a South African people".

The Bank said on Monday that these coins were "normal circulation" coins and were worth their face value, R5.

"If you receive one of these coins as change, please do not hold on to it. Use it to make a purchase so that the next person can also experience the beauty of the coin," the Bank entreats people.

This goes for other commemorative coins, too, it says.