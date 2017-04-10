UDM seeks court ruling on secret ballot for Zuma

The president of the country was elected in the National Assembly by way of a secret ballot and so should be removed in the same way, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said in an affidavit filed in the Constitutional Court on Monday.

The UDM has approached the court on an urgent basis in a bid to have the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be held on April 18 decided through a secret ballot.

“I submit that if this is the scheme that applied when the president is elected by the members of the National Assembly, it must equally apply when those same members are forcing the president to resign by adopting a vote of no confidence against him,” he said. “It is difficult to conceive of any legitimate or sensible purpose that would be achieved by having such different procedures apply to these two situations.”

The UDM, DA and EFF have requested an urgent debate and vote on a motion of no confidence following Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle and a downgrade of the country by global ratings agencies to junk status.

Opposition parties were hoping that ANC MPs, who have been critical of Zuma’s conduct and decision to remove ministers such as Pravin Gordhan, would vote to remove the president.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has refused requests by opposition parties to conduct the vote through a secret ballot arguing that Parliament’s rules do not provide for it.

The UDM now wants the Constitutional Court to declare that the National Assembly rules permit motions of no confidence, in terms of the Constitution, to be decided by secret ballot. Alternatively, it wants the court to declare that rules 102 and 104 are unconstitutional and invalid to the extent that they prevent secret ballots from being used.

Holomisa told the court that his party believed that a motion of no confidence was always required to take place by secret ballot. “[The speaker’s] position is apparently that a motion of no confidence may never take place via secret ballot, irrespective of the circumstances.

“The UDM contends that this approach is unconstitutional and unlawful,” he said.

Holomisa said his party’s application was not attempting to prescribe to the National Assembly how to run its affairs, but wanted to establish that the decision by Mbete not to allow the secret ballot was not sustainable or consistent with the Constitution. He said it was imperative that the court made a determination on the UDM’s application before the motion of no confidence vote on April 18.

“ANC MPs who support the motion will be placed in an intolerable and unconstitutional position. If they follow their conscience and vote for the motion of no confidence, they will almost certainly be disciplined and likely expelled from the ANC,” he said.

The UDM had an alternative argument — that the Constitution at the very least permitted a secret ballot for no confidence motions in appropriate circumstances. Holomisa said that there was nothing in the Constitution stopping the use of a secret ballot.

He said the speaker should have applied her mind to the facts of the case and then determined whether to grant the request for a secret ballot.

Holomisa claimed that Mbete had done the opposite and therefore her decision was unconstitutional and unlawful.