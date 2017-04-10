Judge orders reinstatement of axed board of Prasa

The former board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) will now complete its last three months at the agency, after a high court granted their immediate reinstatement on Monday.

Six of seven Prasa board members dismissed by then transport minister Dipuo Peters in March said on Monday they would now seek to finalise a turnaround plan for an agency dogged by years of scandals.

Former board chairman Popo Molefe, Zodwa Manase, Mashile Matlala, William Steenkamp, Clement Manyungwana, and Tefetso Phitsane will now resume their positions with immediate effect.

The court on Monday also overturned a decision to appoint an interim board.

Molefe was said to be out of the country, but Steenkamp said other priorities included stabilising the executive and management, finalising the Prasa turnaround plan, and finalising financial statements.