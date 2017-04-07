SA appears before ICC tribunal to answer for letting Bashir off the hook

He faces 10 charges, including three of genocide as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity in the western Darfur region.

The deadly conflict broke out in 2003 when ethnic minority groups took up arms against Bashir’s Arab-dominated government, which launched a brutal counter-insurgency.

At least 300,000 people have since been killed and 2.5 million displaced in Darfur, the UN says.

Several victims of the lingering conflict in the western Sudanese region, who now live in The Netherlands, will attend Friday’s hearing which opens at 7.30 GMT (9.30am SA time) in the tribunal in The Hague.

The UN Security Council asked the ICC as long ago as 2005 to probe the crimes in Darfur, where conditions remain "dire", according to Monica Feltz, executive director of the rights group, International Justice Project.

The 10 Darfurians who will watch the hearing are "hoping to see that their story is told, and that their voices are heard, and that the international community still cares", Feltz said.

"They’re been waiting for over eight years to see justice in this case," she said, voicing disappointment the victims were not granted permission to actually take part in the hearing.