Report says Lindiwe Sisulu has received death threats for criticising Zuma

A Mail & Guardian report says ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe and chief whip Jackson Mthembu are also getting threatening messages

07 April 2017 - 11:37 AM Staff Writer
Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Human Settlements Minister and ANC national executive committee member Lindiwe Sisulu has received two threats of assassination for daring to question President Jacob Zuma during internal meetings‚ while ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe and chief whip Jackson Mthembu are getting threatening SMSes.

This is according to Friday’s Mail & Guardian.

The report said Sisulu had been advised of the death threats — allegedly made in June and October last year — by the security establishment, and this was partly why she was trying to stay under the radar on the succession debate.

Some pundits believe she could be a rival to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as a choice to lead the party.

Mantashe and Mthembu are being accused of tarnishing Zuma’s name. The report stated that Mthembu was receiving messages stating "we will deal with you".

