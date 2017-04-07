President to meet Cosatu after call for his exit

President Jacob Zuma is set to meet Cosatu’s central executive committee, which called for his resignation after last week’s cabinet reshuffle.

Zuma met Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali on Wednesday, after which it was decided the president would hold a follow-up meeting with Cosatu’s highest decision-making structure.

The union federation’s central executive resolved to call on Zuma to vacate his position at a special meeting on Monday.

Cosatu cited the president’s failure to consult the union federation about the reshuffle as one of the reasons Zuma had to step down.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has also asked Zuma to resign.

But the ANC national working committee has not taken kindly to its allies making pronouncements on Zuma.

The governing party is also upset that the SACP held a media briefing detailing discussions it had with the ANC. The ANC accused the SACP of "breach[ing] confidentiality".

The ANC expressed this view at its own briefing at Luthuli House on Wednesday following an extended national working committee meeting.