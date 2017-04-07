National

CABINET RESHUFFLE

President to meet Cosatu after call for his exit

The ANC national working committee has not taken kindly to its allies making pronouncements on Zuma

07 April 2017 - 05:11 AM Genevieve Quintal
Sdumo Dlamini. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sdumo Dlamini. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

President Jacob Zuma is set to meet Cosatu’s central executive committee, which called for his resignation after last week’s cabinet reshuffle.

Zuma met Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali on Wednesday, after which it was decided the president would hold a follow-up meeting with Cosatu’s highest decision-making structure.

The union federation’s central executive resolved to call on Zuma to vacate his position at a special meeting on Monday.

Cosatu cited the president’s failure to consult the union federation about the reshuffle as one of the reasons Zuma had to step down.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has also asked Zuma to resign.

But the ANC national working committee has not taken kindly to its allies making pronouncements on Zuma.

The governing party is also upset that the SACP held a media briefing detailing discussions it had with the ANC. The ANC accused the SACP of "breach[ing] confidentiality".

The ANC expressed this view at its own briefing at Luthuli House on Wednesday following an extended national working committee meeting.

However, the SACP has since accused the national working committee of trying to use the communist party as a scapegoat for Zuma’s lack of consultation about the reshuffle.

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla said on Thursday that Zuma and the ANC’s top six officials would meet the central executive committee after the Easter weekend.

It is unclear whether the federation, once among Zuma’s staunchest supporters, was asked to withdraw its call for him to go.

Pamla said that any resolution taken by the union federation’s central executive committee could only be reversed by the decision-making structure itself or at a Cosatu congress.

Cosatu’s national office-bearers had no power to reverse resolutions taken by the central executive committee.

"He [Zuma] called [on Tuesday]…. By then he had been informed that on our agenda was [the issue of] him stepping down," Pamla said.

JEREMY CRONIN: It's time to boot the Guptas out of SA and clean Zuma's house

'Gordhan refused to rubber stamp an unaffordable and unneeded multi-multi-billion rand nuclear energy programme that would benefit a select few'
Politics
2 days ago

SACP accuses ANC of using it as a scapegoat for Zuma’s lack of consultation

An angry SACP says it informed the ANC before communicating publicly about calling for Zuma to step down and is available for a meeting on the matter
National
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
State Security to probe report Zuma cited for ...
National
2.
Dlamini knew since July 2015 that Sassa couldn't ...
National
3.
Recall Zuma: Sipho Pityana's challenge to the ANC
National
4.
Civic group wants ANC Youth League barred from ...
National

Related Articles

S&P downgrades Eskom corporate credit ratings
Companies / Energy

Court opens way for Save SA march to Union Buildings
Politics

ANC lambasts fired ministers for resigning as MPs to ‘protect pensions’
Politics

Zuma’s reshuffle: what now for markets and investors?
Investing

ANC in Parliament will vote no to removing Jacob Zuma, official says
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.