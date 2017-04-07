National

Demand for air travel still on the rise, says Iata

The industry witnessed year-on-year passenger growth of 8.6% in February, says the International Air Transport Association

07 April 2017 - 05:14 AM Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

The airline industry has continued to show modest growth despite uncertainty in global policy, such as US-imposed travel restrictions.

The industry witnessed year-on-year passenger growth of 8.6% in February, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said on Thursday.

African carriers continued their recovery, with traffic in February up 7.1%, reflecting an upturn in key routes to and from Europe. Passenger growth in January was 8.9%, with Iata attributing the slightly depressed growth to the extra day in 2016, which was a leap year.

Middle East carriers had the strongest growth (9.5%) despite uncertainty, such as Brexit, travel bans and the ban on electronic devices imposed by the US and the UK on direct flights from some North African and Middle Eastern destinations.

European carriers experienced growth of 6.5% and Latin American airlines 5.9%. North American airlines grew 0.3%,

"The strong demand momentum from January has continued, supported by lower fares and a healthier economic backdrop," Iata CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. "Although we remain concerned over the impact of any travel restrictions or closing of borders, we have not seen the attempted US ban on travel from six countries translate into an identifiable traffic trend. Overall, travel demand continues to grow at a robust rate," he said.

Iata represents about 265 airlines, or 83% of total air traffic. It said that 2017 had opened with "some shocks".

"It’s intolerable that governments continue to add to the uncertainties facing the air transport industry by failing to engage airline operational know-how on issues that can damage public confidence," Juniac said.

The airline in SA most affected by the ban on electronic items has been Emirates Airline, the biggest foreign carrier operating in SA.

Emirates has daily flights from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to Dubai, and then to 12 US cities. The airline has introduced a service that allows first and business class passengers to borrow tablets.

The company said on Wednesday that it had also introduced a handling service for all classes, which would allow passengers to use their devices until boarding an aircraft, after which the devices would be safely stowed.

