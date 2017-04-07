Cape Town protesters gather in their thousands at Parliament

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at the gates of Parliament in Cape Town for the resignation of President Jacob Zuma in a march organised by civil society organisation Save SA.

Businesses in the city either took a day off or closed early to allow for the demonstrations or to make a show of protest against Zuma’s leadership after he reshuffled his Cabinet and fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and Mcebisi Jonas as his deputy.

The streets of Cape Town’s central business district had far fewer hawkers than usual on Friday as residents gathered for the demonstration. Restaurants that would usually have welcomed business at the start of the weekend were closed.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was also there, and encouraged demonstrators to take ownership of democracy and guard it jealously.