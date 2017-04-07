Cape Town protesters gather in their thousands at Parliament
‘This march is not about one person’s inabilities or poor leadership…. It’s about the moral and economic decay in our society’
Thousands of demonstrators rallied at the gates of Parliament in Cape Town for the resignation of President Jacob Zuma in a march organised by civil society organisation Save SA.
Businesses in the city either took a day off or closed early to allow for the demonstrations or to make a show of protest against Zuma’s leadership after he reshuffled his Cabinet and fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and Mcebisi Jonas as his deputy.
The streets of Cape Town’s central business district had far fewer hawkers than usual on Friday as residents gathered for the demonstration. Restaurants that would usually have welcomed business at the start of the weekend were closed.
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was also there, and encouraged demonstrators to take ownership of democracy and guard it jealously.
One of the marchers, Miranda Louw, told Business Day that the challenges facing SA were more complex that the leadership of Zuma.
“This march is not about one person’s inabilities or poor leadership. It’s more than that. It’s about the moral and economic decay in our society and about a fight against corruption on all levels,” said Louw.
Nico, an accountant said he had taken leave from work to attend the demonstration. He said government had crossed the line in the sand and could not call itself legitimate any longer.
“I feel we are sometimes a little bit too complacent about matters that affect us. It is time for us to get together and show how much we disapprove of what is being done in our country,” he said.
Nandipha Nkosana, a cleaner at a travel insurance firm, said she came to witness the march after her employer closed their doors for the day 45 minutes early, in solidarity with the march.
“I feel happy about the march because we see many things happen but the people doing them continue as if we cannot see. I wanted to see for myself whether things can change,” said Nkosana.
Marshall Hefke, a teacher in Mitchells Plain, said he did not think twice about attending the march to Parliament.
“I want to see Zuma go. He shouldn’t have been in office in the first place. I am surprised that a noble organisation such as the ANC would have allowed him to lead the country. He has really let us down,” said Hefke.
Kobus Truter, a jewellery designer, said he took the day off from the office and his employers were effectively closed as a result of multiple people opting to join the march.
