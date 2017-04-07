ANTI-ZUMA MARCHES
Anti-Zuma protesters make their voices heard around SA
Cape Town traffic grinds to a halt, Joburgers unite and marchers head for Durban’s beachfront
South Africans took to the streets on Friday to vent their anger at President Jacob Zuma and to demand that he quit after a Cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Anti-Zuma protests caused traffic problems in Cape Town on Friday morning.
Several roads‚ including the N7‚ N5 and areas around Liesbeek Parkway and Bosmansdam‚ were blocked by trucks taking part in the protest.
“The N7 is definitely blocked and traffic from the airport is moving at 1km/h‚” said provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “There were at least four roadblocks this morning involving large trucks that we are still working on clearing. We’ve been able to clear the N5 as the roadblock involved smaller vehicles.”
Most of the routes were cleared by about 10am.
A combination of several social justice‚ religious and rights groups also met outside St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday to form a human chain that stretched down Wale Street.
“We have the choice to protect Zuma or protect the country...”
Organiser Pupa Fumba said the group was not politically driven‚ but instead made up of community groups looking for positive change within the government.
“What we voted for in 1994 was transparency‚ freedom of expression and the right to be heard‚ but now we have a government that undermines all that. It’s now about the elites driving their own agenda.
“We aren’t part of any party looking to impose their platform, we are from all levels of the community coming together‚” Fumba said.
The group plans to camp outside Parliament until the joint session of Parliament on April 18.
Johannesburg
Hundreds of DA supporters‚ some draped in the South African flag‚ made their way to the starting point of their anti-Zuma march in Johannesburg on Friday.
“Today we are going to march for change‚” said Tebello Mokoena‚ a DA councillor‚ at the Westgate Transport Hub.
Mokoena said the party was marching to say “Zuma must go”.
“Today is the day we say to [President Jacob] Zuma he must leave the country‚” Mokoena said.
“When he fired the ministers‚ why didn’t he fire himself?‚” Mokoena asked the crowd. “We are tired of Zuma‚” he said.
Earlier‚ veterans of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) had gathered outside Luthuli House‚ saying they were there to defend the “headquarters of the ANC” against anyone.
Mabel Rweqana of the MK veterans‚ said about 600 veterans had come from all over the country to protect the party and the building from any intimidation.
Durban
In Durban, people marched on the city’s beachfront.
The DA’s Zwakele Mncwango said that former president Nelson Mandela would have been proud of all those who marched.
Marchers carrying placards denigrating Zuma flooded the beachfront promenade.
Mncwango said Mandela would have been proud of the diverse following the march attracted.
“We are fighting the same battle. Some say this is an anti-Zuma campaign and some say they want a regime change. I am‚ like you‚ here because I love SA‚” he said.
“We have the choice to protect Zuma or protect the country and I have no doubt we will all choose the second.”
Mncwango said that the country faced an economic crisis.
“We enjoy democracy because South Africans united against apartheid. Today we unite against the Zuma.”
“We face a crisis. Only those with a sober mind can see this. Zuma loyalists cannot‚” he said.
“We need special classes for the ANC Youth League [ANCYL] if they think junk status only affects the rich‚” Mncwango added.
Meanwhile, a handful of ANCYL members have gathered at the party’s regional offices in the Durban CBD ahead of their pro- Zuma march to the city hall.
The group‚ clad in ANC T-shirts‚ singing and chanting slogans‚ including some insulting the DA‚ which is also marching in the city.
Among the songs was Akukho DA izophatha la. Inkomo ingazala umuntu (No DA will govern. Over our dead bodies) and Voetsek. Leave Zuma Alone.
About 50 buses are expected to bring more ANCYL members to the march.
“We enjoy democracy because South Africans united against apartheid. Today we unite against ... Zuma.”
Marchers are expected to start at the Absa branch where they will protest outside before proceeding to the city hall. Some carried placards denouncing Absa and asking what Zuma has done wrong.
Durban Transport buses have also blocked various major roads around the city.
The municipal buses have been parked‚ unattended‚ across the road on the M4 freeway‚ both north and south‚ the N3 near Spaghetti Junction‚ and at Umgeni Road. Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the reason for the abandoned vehicles was not known.
Durban Transport is the eThekwini Municipality’s official bus service.
It is unclear if it is linked to the mass protect action taking place around the country.
