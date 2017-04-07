Organiser Pupa Fumba said the group was not politically driven‚ but instead made up of community groups looking for positive change within the government.

“What we voted for in 1994 was transparency‚ freedom of expression and the right to be heard‚ but now we have a government that undermines all that. It’s now about the elites driving their own agenda.

“We aren’t part of any party looking to impose their platform, we are from all levels of the community coming together‚” Fumba said.

The group plans to camp outside Parliament until the joint session of Parliament on April 18.

Johannesburg

Hundreds of DA supporters‚ some draped in the South African flag‚ made their way to the starting point of their anti-Zuma march in Johannesburg on Friday.

“Today we are going to march for change‚” said Tebello Mokoena‚ a DA councillor‚ at the Westgate Transport Hub.

Mokoena said the party was marching to say “Zuma must go”.

“Today is the day we say to [President Jacob] Zuma he must leave the country‚” Mokoena said.

“When he fired the ministers‚ why didn’t he fire himself?‚” Mokoena asked the crowd. “We are tired of Zuma‚” he said.

Earlier‚ veterans of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) had gathered outside Luthuli House‚ saying they were there to defend the “headquarters of the ANC” against anyone.

Mabel Rweqana of the MK veterans‚ said about 600 veterans had come from all over the country to protect the party and the building from any intimidation.

Durban

In Durban, people marched on the city’s beachfront.

The DA’s Zwakele Mncwango said that former president Nelson Mandela would have been proud of all those who marched.

Marchers carrying placards denigrating Zuma flooded the beachfront promenade.

Mncwango said Mandela would have been proud of the diverse following the march attracted.

“We are fighting the same battle. Some say this is an anti-Zuma campaign and some say they want a regime change. I am‚ like you‚ here because I love SA‚” he said.

“We have the choice to protect Zuma or protect the country and I have no doubt we will all choose the second.”

Mncwango said that the country faced an economic crisis.

“We enjoy democracy because South Africans united against apartheid. Today we unite against the Zuma.”