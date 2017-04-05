Too little too late for president as Cosatu calls on him to quit

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali announced at a media briefing that the federation’s leaders had taken a decision to call on Zuma to step down.

He said that among the reasons for this call was the president’s failure to consult the federation on the reshuffle.

It is understood that only three unions, one of which was not in good standing, had opposed Cosatu’s decision taken at a special central executive committee meeting on Monday.

Business Day understands that Zuma had telephoned Dlamini, saying he regretted not consulting the federation on the reshuffle and that he would like the opportunity to explain his motives to the federation’s top leadership.

Zuma had asked to meet Dlamini and Ntshalintshali and offered to, thereafter, take Cosatu’s central executive committee into his confidence on the reshuffle too.

But insiders say it was too late as Cosatu’s opposition on Zuma had already been discussed and cemented at an executive committee meeting after the November 2016 local government elections.

Monday’s meeting simply decided to go public with the stance, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Dlamini said at the media briefing that Zuma had called to ask for a meeting. He said the federation would meet the president as well as inform the ANC of its call for Zuma to step down.

The aftershocks of the reshuffle continued to reverberate on Tuesday.

At a separate briefing, party veterans called on the ANC to recall Zuma as party and state president before any motion of no confidence against him could be heard in Parliament.

The veterans’ call came a day after the ANC’s integrity commission, which includes stalwarts Frene Ginwala and Andrew Mlangeni, also called for the second time on Zuma to step down.

Party veteran Cheryl Carolus also revealed on Tuesday that the ANC’s integrity commission had made a finding against Zuma in December 2016.