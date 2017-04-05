National

Malusi Gigaba descends on Treasury with his entourage

Minister brings in 16 staffers from home affairs

05 April 2017 - 05:12 AM HILARY JOFFE AND NATASHA MARRIAN
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses a media conference in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses a media conference in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has moved a large entourage into the Treasury, amid signals that Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile could depart as soon as the end of April.

A departure by Fuzile would raise questions as to whether more of the Treasury’s senior officials might walk out, eroding the technical expertise and institutional memory of the 1,000-strong Treasury.

Gigaba is understood to have moved into the Treasury’s Church Square offices in Pretoria with more than 16 of the ministerial staff and advisers who served him in his previous post at home affairs.

His predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, shared a ministerial staff of just nine people with his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

*The original version of this story said that Gigaba had an entourage of 28 people. Business Day regrets the error. 

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Gigaba moves in with huge entourage in tow

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

 Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Home Affairs will appeal decision to allow DRC ...
National
2.
Second-year law students offer free help to high ...
National
3.
Big budget cuts at game parks will badly hinder ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Small-scale farmers cling to hope that a dry ...
National / Science & Environment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.