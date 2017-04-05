Malusi Gigaba descends on Treasury with his entourage

New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has moved a large entourage into the Treasury, amid signals that Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile could depart as soon as the end of April.

A departure by Fuzile would raise questions as to whether more of the Treasury’s senior officials might walk out, eroding the technical expertise and institutional memory of the 1,000-strong Treasury.

Gigaba is understood to have moved into the Treasury’s Church Square offices in Pretoria with more than 16 of the ministerial staff and advisers who served him in his previous post at home affairs.

His predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, shared a ministerial staff of just nine people with his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

*The original version of this story said that Gigaba had an entourage of 28 people. Business Day regrets the error.

