Downgrade big blow, says Reserve Bank deputy

"It is similarly too early to draw any firm conclusions on how these developments will affect the Reserve Bank’s own inflation forecasts. The monetary policy committee has previously cautioned should some of the factors that had contributed to a more favourable outlook reverse and undermine the inflation outlook it may reassess its views. The monetary policy committee stands ready to respond appropriately in line with its mandate."

Last week the committee kept interest rates on hold in the belief that it might have reached the end of the moderate tightening cycle. At the time it expected inflation to fall below 6% in the second quarter of 2017 and to remain within the target range for some time thereafter.

Mminele said SA would have to "redouble our efforts in providing assurance and communicating continued commitment to sound macroeconomic policies and their consistent and predictable implementation so as to reverse the current ratings trajectory. This will require a continued collaborative effort between the government, business and labour to boost domestic and international investor confidence," he said.

Mminele said the Reserve Bank, the Treasury and the Financial Services Board would soon embark on a comprehensive review of the conduct in the wholesale-money, debt-capital, foreign-exchange, commodities and derivatives markets to strengthen market conduct.

The exercise, which would commence in May, would be similar to the fair-and-effective markets review conducted in the UK. It would look at the standards and practices in the wholesale financial markets, both regulated and unregulated, in terms of governance, accountability and incentives and will develop recommendations for conduct standards to enhance their integrity.

The review takes place amid the Competition Commission’s allegations of collusive practices by a number of banks in foreign exchange trading operations involving the rand.