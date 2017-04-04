Zuma ‘learned nothing from Nene’s firing’
Downgrade ‘will contribute to rise in joblessness’
Opposition parties were unanimous in blaming President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday for S&P Global Ratings’ downgrade of SA’s credit rating to junk status and called on him to resign.
They said the downgrade was directly linked to Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle and the firing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, and it would contribute to slower economic growth, greater poverty and higher unemployment.
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said the downgrade could galvanise opposition to Zuma and could prove a tipping point, especially if it was followed by similar decisions, which are expected later this week, by the other ratings agencies.
"I do think it will increase the political pressure on the president and it may give impetus to those who want to challenge him," Fikeni said.
However, Zuma supporters in the leadership of the ANC might dig in and see the decision as "part of a plot".
For citizens, the downgrade would mean more suffering and they could begin to draw the direct link between political decisions and their personal lives, Fikeni said.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the downgrade was a clear vote of no confidence in Zuma and a direct result of his decision to fire Gordhan and Jonas last week.
He called on the president to resign immediately "to allow a new administration to stabilise our economy ".
Maimane said: "International ratings agencies have long warned this government that our status is on a knife edge. Zuma has clearly learnt nothing from the market reaction to his firing of then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015. Instead of acting in the best interests of the country and its people, Zuma chose to act in his own best interests by firing Gordhan and Jonas.
"The negative effects of this downgrade — which is likely not to be the last — will be felt by all South Africans. This downgrade will result in higher government borrowing costs, less money for services and less job-creating investment," Maimane said.
The DA will use the downgrade as a central argument in its application in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday to have the reshuffle declared irrational and unlawful.
The application follows the one brought on Friday in the High Court in Cape Town to have the swearing-in of the new ministers halted. Judge Owen Rogers said the DA had not presented a strong enough case based on the facts for the court to intervene in the president’s prerogative to select his own Cabinet. The downgrade of SA’s credit rating provided the party with strong justification for its call to have the cabinet reshuffle declared irrational and unlawful, DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said.
The United Democratic Movement said the ANC had lost control of Zuma.
Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle had caused "‘radical economic transformation’ of a different kind" with S&P’s announcement that SA’s sovereign credit rating has been downgraded to BB+.
"We might as well use the term ‘junk status’ to describe our government," the UDM’s leader, Bantu Holomisa, said. He said the UDM would now exert even more pressure on s peaker Baleka Mbete to schedule an urgent sitting in Parliament to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence against Zuma.
Inkatha Freedom Party spokesman on finance Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Zuma had "actively pursued a downgrade against all sound advice and warnings; and last week, with his rogue cabinet reshuffle, he put in the final nail into our economic coffin".
"On the back of this downgrade, Zuma must resign.
"The so-called reshuffle was nothing but a political purge with its sight set on capturing the Treasury to loot the public purse and the consequence is a hard-hitting downgrade…."
Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald blamed the downgrade on Zuma.
The Federation of Trade Unions of SA said the downgrade was a direct result of the Cabinet reshuffle.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse chairman Wayne Duvenage called on the leadership of the governing party to recall Zuma from power and remove him as president.
Please login or register to comment.