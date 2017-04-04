Zuma ‘learned nothing from Nene’s firing’

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said the downgrade could galvanise opposition to Zuma and could prove a tipping point, especially if it was followed by similar decisions, which are expected later this week, by the other ratings agencies.

"I do think it will increase the political pressure on the president and it may give impetus to those who want to challenge him," Fikeni said.

However, Zuma supporters in the leadership of the ANC might dig in and see the decision as "part of a plot".

For citizens, the downgrade would mean more suffering and they could begin to draw the direct link between political decisions and their personal lives, Fikeni said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the downgrade was a clear vote of no confidence in Zuma and a direct result of his decision to fire Gordhan and Jonas last week.

He called on the president to resign immediately "to allow a new administration to stabilise our economy ".

Maimane said: "International ratings agencies have long warned this government that our status is on a knife edge. Zuma has clearly learnt nothing from the market reaction to his firing of then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015. Instead of acting in the best interests of the country and its people, Zuma chose to act in his own best interests by firing Gordhan and Jonas.