Tasima told to give up eNatis

However, Tasima and the RTMC failed to a agree on a migration plan, with the company arguing a rapid handover could compromise the system which facilitates the registration of new vehicles and the issuance of licences.

This had required the court to interpret the Constitutional Court order from November, Tuchtens said on Monday that legal precedence on this issue was clear, including a need to comply with court orders until they were overturned and interpreting order holistically.

"There is nothing in the hand-over order of this court that prevents the parties from continuing to co-operate in ensuring that the transfer is achieved as swiftly and as in an orderly a fashion as is possible," the judgment read. Tasima did not immediately comment.

However, the RTMC and newly appointed Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi welcomed the judgment.

"The RTMC has since May 3 2015 been ready to administer eNatis," said the minister.

"Their state of readiness has unreasonably been delayed and denied by Tasima, employing tactics informed by their desire to siphon money from the state," said Maswanganyi, a former member of Parliament’s portfolio committee for transport and a staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma.

Maswanganyi said he would seek to revise the department’s procurement policies in line with a new emphasis on radical economic transformation.