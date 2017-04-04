SARS beats target after Treasury’s revision

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) met its target for 2016, vindicating the Treasury’s R30bn revision and setting the tone for its relationship with newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who was cheered on by SARS staff.

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane said SARS had collected R1.144-trillion, aligned with the Treasury’s revision, exceeding the mark by R300,000.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan announced at the 2016 Budget that R1.175-trillion in revenue collections was required. At the time of the medium-term budget speech, the Treasury and the Reserve Bank had revised this down to R1.152-trillion. It was further revised down to R1.144-trillion during the 2017 budget speech.

Moyane said the significant downward revision had nothing to do with SARS’s ability to collect revenue. A contraction in imports had pulled customs duties down by R6.5bn resulting in the downward revision. VAT was also pulled down by R11.3bn, while personal income tax underperformed by R15.2bn.

Moyane said personal income tax had dropped to 9% from an average of 12% since the financial crisis. This was a result of the curtailment in the wage bill through lower wage settlements and job losses.

Moyane and Gigaba made it clear that the cabinet reshuffle and Gigaba’s appointment was the start of a renewed relationship between the Treasury and SARS.

Moyane’s relationship with Gordhan had been frosty.

Gigaba said he had no preconceived ideas about Moyane or anyone else at SARS.

"I don’t come here with preconceived ideas. I have not been given a handout on who to look out for," Gigaba said.

"The fact that the minister asked me to sit with him, to be able to give him a briefing about this organisation, epitomises there is a line of command and accountability," Moyane said.

Moyane also addressed reports that there was "an erosion of the integrity of SARS", calling it baseless and devoid of fact, while Gigaba said: "We are not a bunch of wild gunmen running into Treasury gung-ho."

"None of us wants to see the country go down".

In response to concern about tax refunds, Moyane said SARS had changed the nature of refunds and created a more automated process.

"Complaints and frustration of taxpayers about outstanding refunds, particularly pertaining to value-added tax (VAT), have not gone unnoticed," Moyane said. The commissioner said 2016 had seen 89% of VAT refund payments paid, while 11% of cases had been subject to derailed audits.

The revenue service had paid VAT refunds of R155.4bn, 9% up from the year before.