Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile 'plans early exit'

Fuzile’s plans could spark concerns of an exodus of technocrats in one of SA’s best-run government departments in the wake of a Cabinet reshuffle in which Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, were axed. This led to S&P Global Ratings cutting the nation’s credit rating to junk for the first time in 17 years, while Moody’s has put SA on review for a downgrade.

On Monday, Fuzile gave a hint that he was considering his future at the Treasury. “People should be allowed to leave,” he told reporters in Pretoria. “I don’t want to be permanent in my role.”

Former teacher

A former teacher, Fuzile took control of the Treasury from Lesetja Kganyago, who is now governor of the South African Reserve Bank, in May 2011, as Africa’s most-industrialised economy struggled to recover from the global financial crisis. He’s overseen the implementation of a spending ceiling and had to steer the nation’s finances during a period in which the rand lost more than 50% of its value against the dollar and SA’s credit rating moved toward junk status.

Zuma replaced Gordhan with former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba as part of the shake-up which affected 20 people. It capped a dramatic week in which the president ordered Gordhan and Fuzile to return from a series of meetings with investors and rating companies in the UK.

The president told senior ANC members on March 27 that intelligence reports suggested Gordhan was trying to undermine his authority and that he and Fuzile were organising an investment strike meant to weaken his government. The Treasury has been criticised in recent years for its efforts to keep spending in check and protect SA’s investment-grade credit rating.

Bloomberg