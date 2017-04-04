Expropriation bill an upgrade, say analysts

Michael Evans, public law partner at Webber Wentzel, said that until now, land expropriation had been tackled in the expropriation legislation that predated the Constitution by two decades. "It is a draconian piece of legislation which confers extensive powers on the authorities [including government departments and municipalities] to expropriate. Little protection is given to property owners," said Evans.

He said the recent expropriation bill was introduced as a complete replacement for the expropriation act.

"The … bill is vastly superior legislation in all respects and has been drafted in accordance with section 25 of the Constitution."

The two most important innovations related to the process that the authorities must launch before expropriating property, and the manner in which compensation was determined. He said there would be no "expropriation without compensation" for as long as section 25 of the Constitution, which protects the right to property, remains as is.

Ben Cousins, chairman of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies and a senior professor at the University of the Western Cape, said on Monday the expropriation bill should not scare away investors.

"Of course, any law can be badly or inappropriately implemented, and the capacity of the state to implement laws and policies can vary a great deal. Currently, the capacities of the South African state are particularly weak.... However, the capacity of the new office of the valuer-general, key to the implementation of the Expropriation act, has not yet been tested," said Cousins.