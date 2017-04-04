While the number of black‚ female judges in superior courts is relatively low‚ Judge Steven Majiedt said on Tuesday that it would be "patronising" for black judges to be appointed to superior positions because of a quota.

Majiedt‚ who is being interviewed by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) for a Constitutional Court position‚ argued that adequate training needed to be given to black legal representatives to prepare them for such positions.

He felt he was ready to take on the position of a Constitutional Court justice‚ adding that he could not hold back from setting his sights on the position until the number of female representatives picked up.