National

Candidate tells JSC quota system for appointments is ‘patronising’

04 April 2017 - 15:21 PM Naledi Shange
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

While the number of black‚ female judges in superior courts is relatively low‚ Judge Steven Majiedt said on Tuesday that it would be "patronising" for black judges to be appointed to superior positions because of a quota.

Majiedt‚ who is being interviewed by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) for a Constitutional Court position‚ argued that adequate training needed to be given to black legal representatives to prepare them for such positions.

He felt he was ready to take on the position of a Constitutional Court justice‚ adding that he could not hold back from setting his sights on the position until the number of female representatives picked up.

‘We shouldn’t behave as if we are gods’, Raymond Zondo tells JSC

President Jacob Zuma’s nominee for Deputy Chief Justice promises to remain humble and remember his background if he is confirmed to the position
National
15 days ago

Asked why he should be considered for the post‚ Majiedt called on the commission to look at the merits of all five judges who were being interviewed for the post.

He also called on them to look at race representation in the Constitutional Court. He highlighted that he classified himself as black and not coloured.

"Look at the ability and see who will enhance that court and add value to the court‚" he said.

Majiedt‚ who is currently serving in the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ echoed the words of acting Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya‚ who on Monday told the JSC that there were racial divisions within the court.

However, he also highlighted that there had been a lot of changes recently.

JSC interviews to fill 11 vacant roles in superior courts

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is expected to chair the interviews on Monday at his offices in Midrand
National
15 days ago

"It’s not only the faces that have changed but also attitude‚" he said‚ adding that previously the judges had had attitudes of superiority.

Maya had taken the judges on a diversity seminar and things were improving.

However, Majiedt said the diversity seminar could be seen as "preaching to the church" as those who had issues were not always willing to participate in programmes promoting change.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Home Affairs will appeal decision to allow DRC ...
National
2.
Second-year law students offer free help to high ...
National
3.
Big budget cuts at game parks will badly hinder ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Small-scale farmers cling to hope that a dry ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

‘We shouldn’t behave as if we are gods’, Raymond Zondo tells JSC
National

JSC interviews to fill 11 vacant roles in superior courts
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.