Baleka Mbete is on top of ‘consultations’ about vote of no confidence in Zuma
Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete is pressing ahead with the consultation process on opposition calls for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
However‚ opposition parties say they have not heard from her yet.
Mbete cut short a working trip to Bangladesh to address opposition calls for the no-confidence vote‚ following Zuma’s controversial Cabinet reshuffle last week.
There have been growing calls for Zuma to step down following the reshuffle‚ with the sacking of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan having the biggest effect as S&P Global Ratings downgraded SA to junk status on Monday.
On Tuesday, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed that Mbete was following up on a promise made on Sunday that she would begin the consultation process on her return.
"All that we can say is that the speaker has committed to resume the consultation process today [Tuesday], and that the rules stipulate that she must consult with the chief whip of the majority party [Jackson Mthembu] as well as the leader of government business‚ that is the deputy president [Cyril Ramaphosa]‚" he said.
"Unfortunately we are not in a position to give a blow-by-blow account on the consultation process‚" Mothapo said.
He said once the process had been completed‚ the speaker would respond to the opposition parties. "We don’t want to pre-empt the process. But from the speaker’s side‚ she has said it needs to be done swiftly‚" he said.
Chief whip for the DA John Steenhuisen said he had not heard from Mbete yet.
Steenhuisen said the DA would consider court action to compel a sitting if Mbete failed to call an earlier sitting of Parliament to debate the motion‚ as Parliament was currently in recess and only scheduled to resume in May.
Bantu Holomisa‚ leader of the United Democratic Movement‚ also said he had not heard anything from Mbete or her office by Tuesday afternoon.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.