Baleka Mbete is on top of ‘consultations’ about vote of no confidence in Zuma

There have been growing calls for Zuma to step down following the reshuffle‚ with the sacking of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan having the biggest effect as S&P Global Ratings downgraded SA to junk status on Monday.

On Tuesday, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed that Mbete was following up on a promise made on Sunday that she would begin the consultation process on her return.

"All that we can say is that the speaker has committed to resume the consultation process today [Tuesday], and that the rules stipulate that she must consult with the chief whip of the majority party [Jackson Mthembu] as well as the leader of government business‚ that is the deputy president [Cyril Ramaphosa]‚" he said.

"Unfortunately we are not in a position to give a blow-by-blow account on the consultation process‚" Mothapo said.