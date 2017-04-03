Students left in lurch by new funding model

University of Venda spokesman Takalani Dzaga said on Sunday that management had consulted students, who made an undertaking to stop their protest action but said they would only return to lecture halls when all students at the institution had received their NSFAS living allowances, meant for food and study material.

The allowances, which are disbursed monthly, differ from student to student depending on an expected family contribution that is calculated using NSFAS’s financial means test. The means test gauges a the extent to which a student has to be assisted.

But students have voiced frustration with the means test, saying they view it as a dehumanising process that forced them to perform poverty.

NSFAS spokesman Kagisho Mamabolo said the University of Venda had 6,443 NSFAS-funded students, but the university had only been able to send registration confirmations for 3,891 students to the scheme. Of the 3,891 students, 3,456 had signed their loan agreement forms with the scheme and 2,754 had received living allowances last Thursday.

Mamabolo explained that NSFAS needed registration confirmations from universities "for us to release loan agreement forms because students only sign their [forms] ... once they commence their studies".

The loan agreement forms are important for NSFAS as a mechanism to ensure that students repay their debt, as well as govern the terms and conditions under which money is lent.

NSFAS blamed delays in generating forms for university students and schedules of particulars for technical and vocational and education training college students on institutions struggling to use the scheme’s upgraded modules on their business management systems because of lack of training.

"We therefore provided professional training interventions during March," said Mamabolo.

Dzaga said the University of Venda had sent a delegation to Cape Town last Thursday to engage NSFAS on the issue and would be providing feedback to management on Monday.

University of the Free State spokeswoman Lacea Loader said on Sunday that its student representative council had handed a memorandum of demands to campus management, asking for help with funding appeal cases lodged with NSFAS and requesting that the university’s provisional registration deadline, which lapsed last Friday, be extended.

Mamabolo said the NSFAS credit committee, which is the body that decides on funding application appeals, had met last Friday to consider all the recommendations submitted from various universities and would be communicating its appeals outcomes soon.

NSFAS expects to fund 405,000 students in 2017 from its allocated R15bn. The funding is capped at R76,000 per student per year across the board.

About 9,976 students have been turned down for NSFAS funding because they do not meet its eligibility criteria. Some of the unsuccessful applicants have lodged appeals, motivating why they should be funded.