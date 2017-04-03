Krugersdorp has ‘strong’ earth tremor

An earth tremor measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred early on Monday in Krugersdorp on the West Rand of Gauteng.

Seismologist Ian Saunders of the Council for Geoscience said the tremor was "strong" by South African standards.

"It occurred about 2km down in the gold mine areas of Krugersdorp. We have received reports of the tremor being felt in Centurion."

He said the council had not yet received reports of damage.

"We are still awaiting feedback. We are calling on people who have damage to their property to please send us photographs of the damage."

TMG Digital