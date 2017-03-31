SACP calls for Zuma to step down

The South African Communist Party has called on President Jacob Zuma to resign.

Following a meeting of its Politburo on Friday, where it discussed the "reckless actions" of President Jacob Zuma who reshuffled his Cabinet, removing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

"This recklessness has provoked widespread concern and anger within the ANC itself, and across all sectors of our society. We have reached a decisive moment in which, in the considered view of the SACP leadership, Zuma must now resign," the party said in a statement.

The SACP indicates the extent to which the relationship between the party and Zuma has degenerated. It's has been particularly critical of his leadership since last year - culminating in Friday's call. Two Cosatu unions have also called for his head - it is likely that the federation itself will follow suit. It will hold a special central executive committee meeting on Monday.

The party said the coincidence between the reshuffle and the Guptas banking problems laid bare the reality that the country was being run from the Gupta family compound.

"The timing of Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffling and the deepening banking troubles faced by the Guptas is not, therefore, fortuitous. Once more it lays bare a disturbing reality.... More and more, critical ANC decisions are being decided not by elected and collective structures in Luthuli House but in Saxonwold. The SACP will be meeting with its provincial structures, alliance partners and a wide range of social movements and formations so that the popular anger against the move is mobilised and organised in a constructive way in the defence of our country’s interest.

"This is not a struggle against an individual. This is not a factional struggle. It is a struggle against a network of parasitism and patronage in defence of our hard-won democratic sovereignty," the party said.

"Let us call for the South African passports and residential rights of the Guptas to be revoked immediately!" It added. The party's top leaders decided it's ministers should not resign as they have a responsibility to serve.

"Remain in your posts.... You have a responsibility to serve a massive constituency and the country at large – now more than ever. If you are fired at the behest of the Gupta network because of the SACP’s stand on these matters - so be it," the SACP said.