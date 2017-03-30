Treasury opposes Foreign Service Bill

The Treasury and National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) have both come out in opposition to the Foreign Service Bill, saying it is inconsistent with the Public Finance Management Act.

The bill proposes removing employees of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) out of the public servants’ framework and replacing the current, fragmented foreign service with a single system — a consolidated administrative and management framework under Dirco, which will be responsible for all members of foreign missions.

The bill will also give the Dirco minister control over foreign assets and the power to acquire, rent or dispose of them. It also provides for the establishment of a diplomatic academy.

Ailwei Mulaudzi, Treasury director of fiscal and inter-governmental legislation, told MPs at the portfolio committee on international relations and co-operation on Wednesday that members of the foreign service were subject to the Public Service Act or to sector-specific laws, such as the South African Police Service Act or the Defence Act.

These acts defined their conditions of employment and Mulaudzi argued that the Dirco minister should be obliged to consult with the minister of public service and administration on personnel issues, and with the minister of finance on pay structures.

"This bill should not create a parallel public service regime," he said. "The lack of binding prescripts on matters of fiscal prudence could give rise to fiscal risks as the department could ... decide on generous conditions for those posted abroad."

ANC MP Bheki Radebe and DA international relations spokesman Stevens Mokgalapa said the Treasury’s comments indicated that there had been insufficient consultation within government on the bill. "The bill seems to create concurrent powers with regard to employment-related matters," Mulaudzi said. "The bill is silent on the budgeting and financial governance arrangements. Treatment of revenue collection in foreign missions, repatriation of funds from Dirco and the treatment of foreign exchange fluctuations."

Making the deployment of officials from other departments to foreign missions a decision of the director-general of Dirco infringed on the responsibility of these line departments and carried a potential conflict with the Public Finance Management Act with regard to accountability and the management of resources. "Officials posted in missions abroad remain the responsibility of the relevant department," Mulaudzi said.

Nehawu parliamentary liaison officer Tengo Tengela and head of the union’s policy development Sydney Kgara objected to the fact that the bill had not been tabled with the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council and the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

This was necessary "because the bill radically alters the conditions of employment of our members and seems to give the minister powers over bargaining rights or rendering Department of Public Service and Administration Services."