Old-age grants supporting the jobless

30 March 2017 - 06:26 Tamar Kahn
People queue outside the South African Social Security Agency building in the Capricorn district of Limpopo to collect their grants. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
The high unemployment rate was forcing SA’s elderly to support other household members on their state grants, depriving them of the comforts of old age, Statistician-General Pali Lehohla said on Wednesday.

About half of SA’s 4.5-million people aged more than 60 lived in households in which no one had a job, he said at the release of a Statistics SA report profiling older people. Nine out of 10 elderly people claim the state old-age grant, which will be R1,600 a month from April.

"The elderly are taking care of the youth; grants get absorbed by the able-bodied, who should work," said Lehohla. These dynamics underscored how social grants were cushioning families from severe poverty and potential social instability.

Stats SA’s The Social Profile of Older Persons 2011-15 report shows the elderly accounted for 8.1% of the population in 2016, a slight increase from 7.3% in 2001. Life expectancy for men increased from 53.6 years in 2002 to 59.7 years in 2016, and for women from 56.6 years to 65.1 years in the same period.

The report paints a picture of a slow but steady improvement in the living conditions of older people, as access to the old-age grant has expanded and the government has improved access to basic services. More than 3.1-million people aged over 60 were recipients of an old-age grant in 2015, compared with 2.7-million in 2011.

