Gupta lawyers revive ‘ulterior motive’ attack

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has again been accused by the Guptas’ lawyers of having a political motive for asking the high court to draw a line in the sand on his powers.

This came despite the High Court in Pretoria having struck out this statement on Tuesday.

On Wednesday advocate Rafik Bhana, for Sahara Computers, accused Gordhan of using the court as a political battleground and said the minister was abusing state resources.

Gordhan was trying to get information into the public domain which was not there before, said Bhana, adding that the minister was trying to air "Oakbay’s dirty laundry" in relation to the Financial Intelligence Centre certificate detailing suspicious transactions amounting to billions of rands.

The certificate was also struck out by the court on the first day of proceedings.

Bhana said Gordhan knew that the certificate was irrelevant to the relief he sought.

"Abuse is abuse, and this is abuse when a minister of state goes to court, goes public in seeking to get disclosure of information which is protected by confidentiality and which he knows without court proceedings he can’t obtain."