FINANCE MINISTER CASE
Gupta lawyers revive ‘ulterior motive’ attack
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has again been accused by the Guptas’ lawyers of having a political motive for asking the high court to draw a line in the sand on his powers.
This came despite the High Court in Pretoria having struck out this statement on Tuesday.
On Wednesday advocate Rafik Bhana, for Sahara Computers, accused Gordhan of using the court as a political battleground and said the minister was abusing state resources.
Gordhan was trying to get information into the public domain which was not there before, said Bhana, adding that the minister was trying to air "Oakbay’s dirty laundry" in relation to the Financial Intelligence Centre certificate detailing suspicious transactions amounting to billions of rands.
The certificate was also struck out by the court on the first day of proceedings.
Bhana said Gordhan knew that the certificate was irrelevant to the relief he sought.
"Abuse is abuse, and this is abuse when a minister of state goes to court, goes public in seeking to get disclosure of information which is protected by confidentiality and which he knows without court proceedings he can’t obtain."
Gordhan approached the court in 2016 for a declaratory order, stating that he could not intervene when the major banks closed the accounts of the Guptas and their companies after being pressured to do so by the Cabinet and Oakbay executives.
Bhana also accused Gordhan of trying to stop President Jacob Zuma from establishing a commission of inquiry into why the banks had closed the Guptas’ accounts, saying the finance minister had a personal interest in the matter.
Gordhan "used his office and state resources … to continue his warfare against the Guptas [and] to make sure the banks are not subject to scrutiny", he said. "We are here because the minister had something else in mind."
Gordhan’s application is supported by the four major banks, with Standard Bank asking for an extended order, which would prevent the president or any other minister from intervening in the relationship between the banks and their clients.
Advocate Vincent Maleka, for Standard Bank, presented lengthy arguments on Wednesday stating that if the finance minister did not have the power to intervene, as was agreed upon by all parties in the matter, then the same went for all Cabinet ministers.
Maleka said the pressure put on the executive by Oakbay to intervene when the banks closed its accounts caused concern and necessitated the order.
The banks wanted clarity on where public power and private power stopped.
Wim Trengove, for the Reserve Bank governor, told the court his client also wanted clarity on the powers of the finance minister and all his successors.
However, advocate Cedric Puckrin, for Oakbay, argued the order sought was too narrow.
"It will have no effect and will not stop Oakbay or anyone else petitioning for help in the future," Puckrin said.
Judgment was reserved.
