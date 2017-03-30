Gordhan crisis hangs over funeral
Speakers at Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral emphasise the struggle activist’s ability to tactfully ‘speak truth to power‘
In a rousing send-off for struggle activist Ahmed Kathrada on Wednesday, political heavyweights gave the strongest signals yet that a decision by President Jacob Zuma to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan would result in as-yet-unseen levels of public criticism over the direction of the ANC.
Both Gordhan and former president Kgalema Motlanthe on Wednesday received standing ovations from hundreds of mourners. Motlanthe quoted from a public letter from Kathrada to Zuma, written in 2016, in which the late anti-apartheid icon called on the president to resign, receiving vehement applause.
Most of the speakers emphasised Kathrada’s ability to tactfully "speak truth to power".
Kathrada was laid to rest in a ceremony that hung heavy with the political implications of a now widely expected Cabinet reshuffle.
"It would be disingenuous to pay tribute to Kathrada today and pretend that he was not deeply disturbed by the current postapartheid failure of politics," Motlanthe said.
"Comrade Kathy took exception to the current culture of feeding frenzy, moral corruption, societal depravity, political dissolution, the gross and sleaze enveloping human mind that would put to shame even some of the vilest political orders known to human history," Motlanthe said.
Gordhan received a standing ovation when Ahmed Kathrada Foundation director Neeshan Balton singled him out from the crowd.
"Uncle Kathy said that he would go along with [Gordhan] and accompany him to court.
"Pravin, irrespective of whether you are minister or not in days or weeks to come, you remain true to the values and principles that Ahmed Kathrada would be proud of," Balton said.
Gordhan was circumspect when speaking to the media after the funeral, saying he would act like a "cadre".
"You deal with it in a professional way. If one is told your services are not required anymore, that is the end of one chapter. You begin another chapter. That letter from Kathrada represented that spirit of self-criticism, in a constructive and positive way."
Gauteng premier David Makhura said leaders of the ANC had to listen to their "priceless stalwarts".
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande hit out at "parasitic patronage networks".
"We dare not gamble with this movement in his honour … we will continue to say no‚ no‚ no," Nzimande said.
"We must separate them. Leaders will come and go but organisations will remain.
"No matter how popular you may be‚ but never for the moment think you are bigger than the organisation‚" Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said.
ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize said after the funeral that the organisation had already discussed the issues raised by Kathrada on multiple occasions.
"We are going to accept that and move on to other issues. Issues including what needs to be done to bring back hope to South Africans," Mkhize said.
