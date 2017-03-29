National

Gordhan called back over 'plan to meet coup plotters'

Sources say Jacob Zuma acted on an ‘intelligence report’ that suggested Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy planned to meet individuals wanting to overthrow the state

29 March 2017 - 19:16 Qaanitah Hunter
President Jacob Zuma and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
President Jacob Zuma believes Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan went to London to meet with individuals wanting to overthrow the state‚ sources say.

The information, contained in an “intelligence report”, resulted in Zuma calling Gordhan back from London and ordering Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas from going to the US to meet with investors, the sources say.

TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that Zuma acted on the  “intelligence report” that claimed Gordhan and his deputy were to use the investor road show to mobilise prominent people in London and the US to act against the state.

Sources say Zuma told this to the top six ANC leadership on Monday evening after he had already instructed Gordhan to return and the mission of government officials‚ businessmen and labour representatives to abort the week-long activities.

Gordhan travelled with business leaders and trade unionists in an attempt to reassure investors and rating agencies about SA’s commitment to growing the economy and fiscal policy.

TimesLIVE understands Zuma told the ANC leaders that Gordhan had to be removed as a result of the alleged meeting.

This is not the first time Zuma used a purported “intelligence report” in defend his actions.

Sources say the “intelligence report”‚ whose origin could not be verified‚ states Gordhan would have told bankers in London to stand with the Treasury in its battle against  the Presidency and powerful Gupta family‚ who are close associates of the president.

State security spokesperson Brian Dube said he had no knowledge of any “intelligence report” on Gordhan.

There has been some pushback by ANC leaders against Zuma’s moves to fire Gordhan‚ but sources say he has insisted its his prerogative to fire a minister.

Zuma suggested their relationship was “irreparable” and the president could no longer trust him.

Gordhan attended the funeral of struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada and when asked about his possible removal‚ he said: “If one is told services are not required any longer‚ that is the end of one chapter and the opening of a new chapter. We go on asking the question‚ how can I continue contributing to a better SA?”

