Gordhan travelled with business leaders and trade unionists in an attempt to reassure investors and rating agencies about SA’s commitment to growing the economy and fiscal policy.

TimesLIVE understands Zuma told the ANC leaders that Gordhan had to be removed as a result of the alleged meeting.

This is not the first time Zuma used a purported “intelligence report” in defend his actions.

Sources say the “intelligence report”‚ whose origin could not be verified‚ states Gordhan would have told bankers in London to stand with the Treasury in its battle against the Presidency and powerful Gupta family‚ who are close associates of the president.

State security spokesperson Brian Dube said he had no knowledge of any “intelligence report” on Gordhan.

There has been some pushback by ANC leaders against Zuma’s moves to fire Gordhan‚ but sources say he has insisted its his prerogative to fire a minister.

Zuma suggested their relationship was “irreparable” and the president could no longer trust him.

Gordhan attended the funeral of struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada and when asked about his possible removal‚ he said: “If one is told services are not required any longer‚ that is the end of one chapter and the opening of a new chapter. We go on asking the question‚ how can I continue contributing to a better SA?”