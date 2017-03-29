Mayoral committee member for finance, Johan van der Merwe, said the drought was a major factor the city had to consider when putting together this year’s budget, adding that the tariff increase would mainly be felt by residents who failed to comply with the city’s water restrictions.

"Only those who are using in excess of 50kl will see an increase of 19.25% in July‚ if the proposed rates are approved in May‚" said Van der Merwe, who noted that the proposed increase was to cover investment in projects to ensure water security.

De Lille said the city was considering the construction of emergency water-supply schemes which include the drilling of boreholes into the Table Mountain Group aquifer‚ which could yield 2-million litres a day.

Other projects include a small-scale desalination package plant and intensifying the city’s "pressure management and water-demand management programmes to further reduce water demand".

"In the event there is another winter of below-average rainfall‚ the city will be expanding and accelerating [these] emergency schemes even further‚" said De Lille, who confirmed the projects would cost the city R315m over three years. "I have given an instruction that we simply must do everything we can to start implementing these new schemes in the current financial year."

De Lille said the city found itself in a crisis that was not going away: "We simply have to look at several ways to augment our water supplies‚ such as treating wastewater for drinking purposes."

