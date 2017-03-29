Communications minister Faith Muthambi has criticised the media for speculating about the future of the country’s finance minister‚ saying there was a myth that Pravin Gordhan was a "defiant super-minister".

Gordhan’s fate came into question on Monday‚ after President Jacob Zuma forced Gordhan to cancel an overseas trip to meet business leaders in London. Gordhan was already abroad by the time the message reached him‚ but he was forced to cut the trip short.

Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas was also instructed by the Presidency to abandon plans for a similar trip to the US.

The cancelled international engagements follow a protracted standoff between Gordhan’s ministry and the President‚ who has accused the finance minister of blocking transformation.

But Muthambi said Zuma was merely exercising his constitutional prerogative.

"Overlooked in this hysteria is the obvious — ministers serve at the pleasure and behest of the President. This is a constitutional prerogative. And President Zuma’s action in summoning any minister falls within the realm of his constitutional role and powers‚" Muthambi wrote in article published on the Daily Maverick website.