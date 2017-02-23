Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has taken a stand against xenophobia‚ saying it will not be tolerated in the city, and confirming that the xenophobic "clean-up" by citizens had spread in Pretoria West. He vowed to use law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book.

The mayor expressed concern over the violence and looting that took place in Shoshanguve on Wednesday.

"We ... are committed to dealing with crime perpetrated by all members of this society, which is not limited to foreign nationals or South African citizens," said Msimanga. "Crime is crime is crime and we will deal with it wherever it may fester and no matter who perpetrates it‚ and we will deal with it appropriately."

He said the best way to control the influx of foreign nationals was through borders‚ not xenophobic violence.

TMG Digital