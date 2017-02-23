Treasury-SARS spat must not be personalised, warns Pravin Gordhan

Issues between the Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) should not be personalised into a matter between the finance minister and SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday.

The minister was responding to questions by African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swart as to whether the conflict between him and Moyane had had an adverse effect on revenue collection.

The replies followed a briefing on the 2017-18 given by Gordhan and Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile to the members of four parliamentary committees.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Gordhan had told journalists that he had had a series of serious engagements with senior management at SARS following concerns over the performance of the tax authority.

He indicated that at least some of the revenue shortfall of R30.4bn in 2017-19 was due to this underperformance and could not all be attributed to low economic growth.

"We are having some very serious engagements on skills, capability and stability within the institution. We will have a few more meetings in the next few weeks," Gordhan said on Thursday.

"The one thing we must not do is personalise the issue. What I am interested in is that the head of a very important fiscal institution and his management team are doing what they are supposed to be doing.

"Tomorrow there could be another person in this post but the fiscal institution must still do its work and do so in a manner which supports the fiscal objectives that government sets out in budget processes.

"I am only doing my job and hopefully they begin to do their job as well," Gordhan said.