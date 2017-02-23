The South African Riding for the Disabled Association (Sarda) has lost its Constitutional Court battle to remain on Cape Town land it has occupied for 35 years, but in a ruling on Thursday‚ the court said the association had been unlawfully deprived of compensation for the loss of use of 8.9ha in Constantia and sent the matter back to the Land Claims Court for compensation to be decided.

The association was not aware of the judgment when contacted by TMG Digital and said it would respond at a later time.

The Department of Public Works’ land‚ worth R128m‚ is used to provide therapeutic riding for 180 disabled children. As a result of Thursday’s judgment the land will be transferred to claimant Sedick Sadien. The land was awarded to Sadien in 2012 in lieu of land in the Sillery area of Constantia from which his family was removed in 1962. Sarda was unsuccessful in attempts to appeal to the Land Claims Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In a judgment by Justice Chris Jafta‚ the court said the Land Claims Court erred when it did not determine the issue of compensation to Sarda‚ which told the court it had made improvements worth R7.5m. However, the court said the association had no legal interest in the transfer of the land. The court awarded costs against the Regional Land Claims Commissioner.

TMG Digital