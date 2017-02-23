RAF welcomes additional R1.9bn from fuel levy increase

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) said on Thursday that it welcomed the additional R1.9bn in revenue it would receive from the increase to the fuel levy, saying it would use the funds to help address a backlog in claims.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Wednesday that an additional 9c a litre would be added to the RAF levy, part of a broader 30c increase in the fuel levy. The increase in the RAF contribution, now at 163c a litre, would increase the RAF funds by 5.8% to R34.9bn a year.

The additional funding from the levy would become available from July or August, RAF CEO Eugene Watson said in a statement, and would assist in reducing the volumes of finalised payments awaiting release.

Earlier in February, the RAF said that R8.2bn in payments to 5,200 claimants "remained queued", and that under the current funding dispensation its mandate for compensating and rehabilitating those involved in road accidents remained unaffordable.

The fund continued to engage with suppliers and claimants on how the additional funds would be distributed equitably, Watson said: "Motorists’ additional contribution towards the fuel levy guarantees that SA’s road users will still get cover under the current compensation scheme."

On Thursday, the Automobile Association (AA) said it remained concerned about the quantum of increase for the fuel levy, citing the current economic pressure on motorists. The increase would mean an effective tax of 35% on fuel, or R239 when filling a 50l tank.

"Motorists remain easy targets for revenue collection although many are suffering as a result of increases to the fuel price. This is particularly prejudicial to motorists in the context of a lack of proper, reliable public transport," the AA said, noting that both the fuel levy and the levy to the RAF should be reviewed.