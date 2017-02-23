MTN has expressed concern about the attacks on "non-nationals" in Nigeria and SA.

This comes as international media report that Nigerian protesters vandalised the MTN head office in Abuja‚ in apparent retaliation for xenophobia in Gauteng.

In a statement issued in Johannesburg, the company said: "Reacting to recent events that appear to be directed against non-nationals both in SA and Nigeria‚ MTN Group expresses concern over the violence. MTN requests people to exercise restraint and remain calm."

Reuters reported from Abuja that the vandalism at the MTN headquarters on Thursday coincided with a visit by MTN chairperson Phuthuma Nhleko to the Nigerian capital, to see Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

"They are protesting against the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in SA‚" the news agency quoted an MTN spokesperson as saying. "They vandalised equipment‚ stole customer phones and Ipads. Some customers too were attacked."

Meanwhile on Thursday in SA‚ Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said he had met organisers of a contentious planned march in Tshwane against foreign nationals planned for Friday, and appealed for calm.

He said issues raised by the organisers‚ Mamelodi Concerned Residents‚ focused on competition for jobs‚ access to economic opportunities and alleged criminal activities involving foreign nationals‚ including accusations of drug-peddling and prostitution.

The minister said the government was deeply concerned about possible unrest that might result in loss of life and damage to property. This was why the Cabinet had expressed full support to his department as well as to the justice‚ crime prevention and security cluster to move speedily in resolving issues to the satisfaction of communities.

Dozens of foreign-owned shops and properties have been attacked in Atteridgeville‚ Mamelodi and Pretoria West in the past week‚ raising concern about an outbreak of xenophobic violence.

TMG Digital