Gigaba to pursue businesses that hire undocumented migrants

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told reporters in Parliament on Thursday that he would pursue businesses that hired undocumented migrants, as he was of the view they worsened xenophobic sentiment and exploited foreigners.

Gigaba was speaking to reporters following violence between South African residents of Pretoria West and migrants, as well as violence against foreign nationals in communities around Gauteng, including Mamelodi and Rosettenville.

A residents group in Mamelodi is preparing to march on Friday against what it says is criminal activity perpetrated by foreigners in the area.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has said he will rid the city of illegal migrants if the national government will not. However, SA has been strongly rebuked for the violence meted out to people from other African countries.

Gigaba told reporters that 63 undocumented migrant employees of Spar supermarkets had been arrested. Managers of the Spar stores in Montana, Doornpoort and Zambezi would be charged soon, he said.

"We have a commitment from the hospitality sector on the need to comply with SA’s labour and immigration laws, especially the requirement to employ a minimum of 60% locally," said Gigaba. "This is the message we are taking to the rest of the business community and will feature strongly in our upcoming meetings."

He said that the matter between community members protesting against drugs, prostitution and "house hijacking", as well as the safety of migrants in these communities, had to be handled delicately: "This is a complex and delicate matter. We must respond in a humane and lawful manner, taking into consideration the concerns of our communities. While a more measured approach might not make me the most popular politician, I believe this is the right thing to do."

The government would act decisively against all criminals in the matter, he said, be they foreigners participating in illegal activities or community members stoking public violence.