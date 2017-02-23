Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has met organisers of a contentious march against foreign nationals planned for Friday in Pretoria, and appealed for calm. He said issues raised by the organisers‚ Mamelodi Concerned Residents‚ were around competition for jobs‚ access to economic opportunities and alleged criminal activities, including accusations of drug-peddling and prostitution, involving foreign nationals.

Dozens of foreign-owned shops and properties have been attacked in Atteridgeville‚ Mamelodi and Pretoria West in the past week‚ raising concerns of an outbreak of xenophobic violence. The minister said the government was deeply concerned about possible unrest, which might result in loss of life and damage to property.

This was why Cabinet had expressed full support for his department, as well as for the justice‚ crime prevention and security cluster, to move speedily in resolving issues to the satisfaction of all communities.

"Government responded speedily to the latest outbreak of violence. We have directed all security officials to be visible in communities and to objectively deal with criminality‚ regardless of whether it is committed by a South African or a foreign national‚" Gigaba said in Cape Town on Thursday.