DA blames ‘bloated public service’ for tax increases
The EFF welcomes increases in social welfare grants in the 2017-18 budget but says it contains no ‘radical economic transformation’
A bloated public service and failed strategy to grow the economy are to blame for South Africans now facing increases in tax, said the DA finance spokesperson David Maynier.
This was why Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2017 budget included a raft of tax increases that would hit rich and poor, he said.
There were alternatives to tax increases, including boosting economic growth‚ selling assets‚ cutting spending and eliminating waste.
"What we should be doing is cutting spending rather than raising taxes‚ including cutting spending on‚ for example‚ the R14.3bn that will be wasted on bloated executives and legislatures in SA."
Maynier said the party proposed implementing a comprehensive spending review that would require the National Treasury‚ working together with national departments‚ provinces‚ municipalities and state-owned entities‚ to review the composition of spending‚ the efficiency of spending and future spending priorities‚ with a view to reprioritising expenditure between 2017-18 and 2019-20.
EFF
The EFF welcomed increases in social welfare grants and the new conditional grants to provinces, aimed at supporting early childhood development and schools development.
But the party’s Mbuyiseni Quinton Ndlozi said it saw no "radical economic transformation" in the budget.
"In fact, Gordhan has maintained the central ideological framework of neoliberalism: creating a working environment for profit maximisation by big corporations," he said.
"This is demonstrated by the continued burden that is put on individuals for the revenue collection and growth. Both increases in the petrol levy and the sin tax, on one hand, and personal income tax, on the other, must be seen as placing the burden of funding the state on individuals as opposed to corporations."
Cosatu
Union federation Cosatu, one of the ANC’s partners in the ruling alliance, lamented that the finance minister had "stuck to the same mechanisms of incremental or piecemeal reform that have not worked".
The budget was a throwback.
It said: "The emphasis on growth takes us back to the days of GEAR [Growth, Employment, and Redistribution], where it was assumed that growth will result in jobs. Therefore, it is unlikely that there will be transformation of the economy or restructuring as set out in the RDP because high or lower growth would not result in transformation."
Cosatu expressed concern that the emphasis on reining in spending would "stretch" public servants doing essential work.
The labour federation was also disappointed that the budget said nothing about the looming crisis in the payment of social grants.
"The leadership of Department of Social Development needs to be held accountable for this national crisis. Sassa [the South African Social Security Agency] has clearly shown why key government functions must not be outsourced," it said.
SACP
The ANC’s other alliance partner, the South African Communist Party (SACP), applauded the higher tax burden on the rich, and the fact that value-added tax (VAT) was not increased, but was concerned about the effect of the higher fuel levy on the poor, who would feel it in higher transport costs and more expensive basic goods.
The SACP welcomed the emphasis on "radical economic transformation" but cautioned that this should not benefit only a few individuals.
Nehawu
The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehwau) did not pull its punches, saying the budget "lacks the will and the courage to tackle the endemic triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and deepening social inequality". The union called the budget "a spit on the face" of radical economic transformation.
"It falls short in giving meaning programmatically and concretely to the quest to eradicate unemployment and poverty through making manufacturing an engine of growth; the policy reform proposals such as ‘increasing private sector participation in sectors dominated by public enterprise’ are provocative, and are an assault on hard-won gains of workers against privatisation."
Nehawu, unsurprisingly, took issue with the intention to reduce the public service workforce, where it organises, and was angry that the 2015 wage agreement in the public sector had been blamed for putting pressure on the budget.
However, the union saw some bright spots, and applauded increased education spending and the continued commitment to a National Health Insurance, urging the government to hasten its implementation.
But it warned that a freeze on appointments would put further pressure on already strained healthcare workers.
