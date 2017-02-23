DA blames ‘bloated public service’ for tax increases

Maynier said the party proposed implementing a comprehensive spending review that would require the National Treasury‚ working together with national departments‚ provinces‚ municipalities and state-owned entities‚ to review the composition of spending‚ the efficiency of spending and future spending priorities‚ with a view to reprioritising expenditure between 2017-18 and 2019-20.

EFF

The EFF welcomed increases in social welfare grants and the new conditional grants to provinces, aimed at supporting early childhood development and schools development.

But the party’s Mbuyiseni Quinton Ndlozi said it saw no "radical economic transformation" in the budget.

"In fact, Gordhan has maintained the central ideological framework of neoliberalism: creating a working environment for profit maximisation by big corporations," he said.

"This is demonstrated by the continued burden that is put on individuals for the revenue collection and growth. Both increases in the petrol levy and the sin tax, on one hand, and personal income tax, on the other, must be seen as placing the burden of funding the state on individuals as opposed to corporations."

Cosatu

Union federation Cosatu, one of the ANC’s partners in the ruling alliance, lamented that the finance minister had "stuck to the same mechanisms of incremental or piecemeal reform that have not worked".

The budget was a throwback.

It said: "The emphasis on growth takes us back to the days of GEAR [Growth, Employment, and Redistribution], where it was assumed that growth will result in jobs. Therefore, it is unlikely that there will be transformation of the economy or restructuring as set out in the RDP because high or lower growth would not result in transformation."