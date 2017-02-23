ANALYSIS: You don’t have to be rich to be hit by Gordhan’s harsh new dividend tax

However, Patricia Williams, tax partner at Bowmans, warns that the fallout of the more than 33% increase in dividend withholding tax — from 15% to 20% — is not restricted only to individuals who would fall within the "top tax bracket", but applies to most individuals.

She says it will also apply to low-income earners who hold shares as part of a broad-based black economic empowerment scheme. "This change is accordingly potentially detrimental to broad based share ownership."

The dividend withholding tax was introduced in 2012 at a rate of 15%. The tax is charged when dividends are paid to shareholders and is normally withheld from their dividend payment by the company paying the dividend.

National Treasury justifies the increase in the 2017 budget review by saying the combined statutory tax rate on dividend income falls below the Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD) average.

The OECD member countries include some of the world’s most advanced market economies such as Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.