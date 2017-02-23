ANALYSIS: You don’t have to be rich to be hit by Gordhan’s harsh new dividend tax
SA’s wealthy individuals are most probably testing their financial wings to fly to more lenient tax jurisdictions after drastic tax proposals announced by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in his budget speech on Wednesday.
Although there has been no increase in the estate duty and donations tax rate (wealth taxes), the inclusion of a hefty new top marginal income tax rate of 45% and the whopping increase of the dividend withholding tax rate to 20% will drastically increase the tax burden of "wealthier" South Africans.
However, Patricia Williams, tax partner at Bowmans, warns that the fallout of the more than 33% increase in dividend withholding tax — from 15% to 20% — is not restricted only to individuals who would fall within the "top tax bracket", but applies to most individuals.
She says it will also apply to low-income earners who hold shares as part of a broad-based black economic empowerment scheme. "This change is accordingly potentially detrimental to broad based share ownership."
The dividend withholding tax was introduced in 2012 at a rate of 15%. The tax is charged when dividends are paid to shareholders and is normally withheld from their dividend payment by the company paying the dividend.
National Treasury justifies the increase in the 2017 budget review by saying the combined statutory tax rate on dividend income falls below the Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD) average.
The OECD member countries include some of the world’s most advanced market economies such as Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.
According to statistics from Treasury and the OECD, the combined statutory tax rate on dividend income is currently 38.8% while the OECD average is well above 40%.
The dividend withholding tax will be increased with immediate effect to reduce the difference between the combined statutory tax rate on dividends and the top marginal income tax rate (45%).
Alwina Brand, PwC tax partner, says the increased tax burden on individuals could result in new "innovative products and schemes" where taxpayers attempt to pay themselves with dividends rather than salaries. They might also look for ways to get relief afforded by double tax agreements.
Dividends paid by South African tax resident companies to other South African tax resident companies are generally exempt from dividends tax.
"However, dividends paid to nonresidents in countries that have double tax agreements with SA generally enjoy a reduction in the dividends tax rate."
Brand says the increase in the dividends tax rate from 15% to 20% will largely affect South African individual taxpayers and nonresident taxpayers that are tax resident in countries that do not have double tax agreements with SA.
Williams, who is also a member or the South African Institute of Tax Professionals’ (SAIT’s) tax administration act committee, says the increase does not only affect the currently employed workforce, who may seek to channel their income through a company.
"This change also affects retired people who invest in shares, who would now pay one-third more tax on their dividend income (an increase of 5% is one-third of the current rate of 15%)".
Williams says there are already specific anti-avoidance measures in place, to address the situation where an attempt is made to disguise income as dividends.
"In the circumstances, one has to question whether this amendment is indeed necessary, to address the purported potential ‘mischief’ that might arise."
Williams further notes that there is now two different withholding tax rates, one of 20% for dividends, and a standard rate of 15% for other withholding taxes (royalty, interest and withholding tax on foreign entertainers and sportspeople).
This potentially gives rise to an arbitrage opportunity of a different kind, she says.
"In the circumstances, it appears anomalous that the withholding tax on dividends should be higher, encouraging the use of other cross-border revenue streams that actually erode the tax base."
Kelly Pretorius, senior associate at Bowmans, notes that the increased tax burden on individuals is in line with the "transformation theme" that was pushed hard in Gordhan’s budget speech.
"It is no surprise then that the tax reforms target the upper end of the income spectrum," says Pretorius, referring to his statement that 95% of the wealth in the economy is in the hands of 10% of the population.
