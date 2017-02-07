Tshwane deficit tops R2bn after surplus of R2.5m
Tshwane DA may Solly Msimanga that although the city got an unqualified opinion from the auditor-general the picture is not rosy — 2016’s deficit topped R2bn
The City of Tshwane closed the financial year with a deficit of more than R2bn on the operating account, it said on Tuesday.
This was a turnaround of R2.146bn from the previous budget surplus of R2.5m, the city said after tabling the annual report on January 26 for the year to June 2016.
The DA took over the running of the municipality, with the help of the EFF, after the August municipal election failed to produce a clear winner.
The municipality received an unqualified opinion from the auditor-general, but executive mayor Solly Msimanga said this did not mean the picture was "rosy".
"The ANC’s cheers in council and in the media about the AG’s opinion are quite bizarre coming from a caucus that purports to care for the city and the citizens they were elected to serve for five years — and failed in many respects, as evidenced by these abominable but not unsalvageable financial stats," he said.
Factors that affected the deficit and service delivery were a R1bn fall in actual billed revenue; underspending on material and bulk purchases amounting to R636.3m; a decrease of R254m on transfers and grants made; and unauthorised expenditure of R2bn.
The city said all of this had put considerable strain on its ability to function and provide services.
Among matters of concern raised in the report was the estimated R5.9bn, or 68%, "uncollectable" from service debtors. Service debtors at June 30 last year totalled R8.6bn.
Material financial losses resulted from electricity distribution losses of 19.3%, or R1.347bn of the total electricity purchased, the City of Tshwane said
Nontechnical losses amounted to R489m, and R858m and was due to unauthorised consumption, tampering and faulty meters.
Msimanga said turning around the city’s finances was an apex priority.
"Measures are under way to increase the City’s revenue," he said.
"The city will increase its current account payment levels; January payment levels were only 85%.
He said the city would collect arrears debt older than 30 days.
Government departments owed R582m, businesses R1.6bn and households R4.1bn.
"We will further optimise rental income on municipal properties, clamp down on the illegal use of property in contravention of the permitted use as determined by the town planning scheme and review of property portfolio to identify land not required for municipal purposes to build up capital reserves to fund the upgrading and new installation of service infrastructure," the mayor said.
Unauthorised expenditure highlighted in the annual report was more than R2bn, which MMC for finance Mare-Kise Fourie said was the most concerning.
"Fiscal discipline is the basis for all organisations to effectively realise set objectives. To this effect, this administration has introduced the financial turnaround strategy which is aimed at ensuring strategic sourcing of goods."
The city has introduced open tender and e-procurement systems aimed at curbing unjustified supply chain processes and maladministration.
