Stringent security measures in place for Thursday’s state of the nation address will not "inhibit" the media’s ability to perform its role‚ Parliament has insisted.

A statement released on Monday said the secretary to Parliament‚ Gengezi Mgidlana‚ had made a commitment last week "that the same provisions of the previous years will apply in 2017 with even additional support to enable the media to comprehensively cover" President Jacob Zuma’s speech.

At least seven streets around the parliamentary precinct will be closed for two days before Thursday’s address‚ according to an internal memorandum from Mgidlana to all staff members.