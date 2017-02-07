National

Parliament to hear from those for and against rotation of auditors

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors welcomes public hearing into the mandatory rotation of auditors

07 February 2017 - 19:18 PM Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Those for and against the mandatory rotation of auditors have been invited by Parliament’s standing committee of finance to send in written submissions by February 13.

A public hearing is scheduled for February 15.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) said on Tuesday its invitation for submissions on the debate had attracted 70 documents.

In August, the regulatory board said its preferred solution to achieve adequate auditor independence and enhance the credibility of financial reporting was mandatory audit firm rotation.

In January, a group called the CFO Forum issued a press release attacking Irba’s proposal. It quoted AngloGold Ashanti chief financial officer Christine Ramon, who also chairs the CFO Forum, saying mandatory audit firm rotation "undermines the rights of corporates, investors and shareholders".

The forum said Irba had "excluded the views of significant stakeholders".

The forum’s attack on Irba was followed by a press release from Naspers quoting its chief financial officer, Basil Sgourdos, saying: "Mandatory audit firm rotation has proved to be a disaster in virtually every market where it has been introduced. In Europe, for example, it cost an estimated €16bn to implement, although the private sector believes the cost could be as much as €32bn."

Irba said in Tuesday’s statement that it welcomed a public hearing on its proposal.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Parliament to hear from those for and against ...
National
2.
Operations halt at Walter Sisulu University of ...
National / Education
3.
Tshwane deficit tops R2bn after surplus of R2.5m
National
4.
BUSINESS DAY TV: Mineral Resources Minister Zwane ...
National

Related Articles

BOARDROOM TAILS: Audit firms’ moment of truth
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Auditors board vies to become watchdog for all
Companies / Financial Services

At least 30 countries are implementing audit rotations, says watchdog
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.