Parliament to hear from those for and against rotation of auditors
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors welcomes public hearing into the mandatory rotation of auditors
Those for and against the mandatory rotation of auditors have been invited by Parliament’s standing committee of finance to send in written submissions by February 13.
A public hearing is scheduled for February 15.
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) said on Tuesday its invitation for submissions on the debate had attracted 70 documents.
In August, the regulatory board said its preferred solution to achieve adequate auditor independence and enhance the credibility of financial reporting was mandatory audit firm rotation.
In January, a group called the CFO Forum issued a press release attacking Irba’s proposal. It quoted AngloGold Ashanti chief financial officer Christine Ramon, who also chairs the CFO Forum, saying mandatory audit firm rotation "undermines the rights of corporates, investors and shareholders".
The forum said Irba had "excluded the views of significant stakeholders".
The forum’s attack on Irba was followed by a press release from Naspers quoting its chief financial officer, Basil Sgourdos, saying: "Mandatory audit firm rotation has proved to be a disaster in virtually every market where it has been introduced. In Europe, for example, it cost an estimated €16bn to implement, although the private sector believes the cost could be as much as €32bn."
Irba said in Tuesday’s statement that it welcomed a public hearing on its proposal.
