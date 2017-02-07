Parliament to hear from those for and against rotation of auditors

Those for and against the mandatory rotation of auditors have been invited by Parliament’s standing committee of finance to send in written submissions by February 13.

A public hearing is scheduled for February 15.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) said on Tuesday its invitation for submissions on the debate had attracted 70 documents.

In August, the regulatory board said its preferred solution to achieve adequate auditor independence and enhance the credibility of financial reporting was mandatory audit firm rotation.