No racism in daily lives of seven in 10 South Africans, survey finds

07 February 2017 - 14:53 PM Ernest Mabuza
Picture: ISTOCK
Race relations in SA — despite worsening economic conditions‚ high unemployment‚ poor education and inequality — remain generally sound.

This is the conclusion by the Institute of Race Relations‚ which commissioned a survey aimed at establishing how South Africans viewed race relations.

The survey showed that 72% of South Africans reported no personal experience of racism in their daily lives. It was undertaken in a year in which a number of notable racially offensive incidents were given coverage in the media. This reinforced perceptions that SA might yet descend into a race war.

Notable was the case of estate agent Vicki Momberg‚ the victim of a smash-and-grab robbery‚ who was caught on video using the "k-word".

There were also threats of violence against whites being reported‚ such as EFF leader Julius Malema’s telling supporters: "We are not calling for the slaughter of white people‚ at least for now."

The survey covered a sample of 2,291 people from all nine provinces in both rural and urban areas, and across all socioeconomic strata.

Of the respondents‚ 78% were black‚ 9.2% were coloured‚ 2.8% were Indian‚ and 9.9% were white.

The field survey first asked the respondents to identify what they themselves regarded as the two most serious problems not yet resolved since 1994.

The two top problems identified were joblessness (40%) and poor service delivery (34%). Other key concerns were a lack of housing (cited by 18%)‚ crime (15%) and problems in education (15%).

By contrast‚ racism as a serious problem that had been unresolved was cited by 3% of all respondents and by 2% of blacks.

"This is a particularly noteworthy outcome because answers were not prompted in any way and respondents were free to list any issue important to them‚" the Institute of Race Relations’ head of policy research, Anthea Jeffery, said.

She said more than half of respondents (55%) believed race relations had improved since 1994‚ while a much smaller proportion (13%) thought they had worsened.

Economic apartheid still writ large

The release of the Living Conditions Survey by StatsSA last week gave us a useful insight into the household consumption patterns of South Africans - ...
2 days ago

Living Conditions Survey show male-headed households spend more

The Statistics SA survey also revealed that while Gauteng accounts for more national expenditure, Western Cape households are richer
11 days ago

