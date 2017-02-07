Race relations in SA — despite worsening economic conditions‚ high unemployment‚ poor education and inequality — remain generally sound.

This is the conclusion by the Institute of Race Relations‚ which commissioned a survey aimed at establishing how South Africans viewed race relations.

The survey showed that 72% of South Africans reported no personal experience of racism in their daily lives. It was undertaken in a year in which a number of notable racially offensive incidents were given coverage in the media. This reinforced perceptions that SA might yet descend into a race war.

Notable was the case of estate agent Vicki Momberg‚ the victim of a smash-and-grab robbery‚ who was caught on video using the "k-word".

There were also threats of violence against whites being reported‚ such as EFF leader Julius Malema’s telling supporters: "We are not calling for the slaughter of white people‚ at least for now."

The survey covered a sample of 2,291 people from all nine provinces in both rural and urban areas, and across all socioeconomic strata.