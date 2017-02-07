BUSINESS DAY TV: Mineral Resources Minister Zwane defends government on mine safety stoppages
BUSINESS DAY TV: We’re at the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba 2017 in Cape Town. After his keynote address kicking this year’s proceedings off, Minister of Mineral Resources, Mosebenzi Zwane joins us now.
Minister ... so let’s start off with the relationship between the DMR and mining companies because it seems like, for the most part, we’ve got mining companies and the DMR at war, not seeing eye to eye on safety, mining rights, those chief amongst them. Why?
MINISTER MOSEBENZI ZWANE: We have the best of relationships with the stakeholders including the mining chamber. We are engaging, we differ on views for example, if you take the issue of Lily Mine, everybody is beginning to push an agenda that says you, government, should accept the responsibility of what happened in Barberton, Mpumalanga. And at the same time, the very same people when we apply the rules on health and safety section 54, they say this government is harsh.
Now on issues where the sector is doing well, you will have heard this morning when I congratulated the 12 mining companies who have run the whole 12 months without any fatality. They are a good example, and we acknowledged them publicly, saying well done. Where can we assist so that we can move forward? Those that are not observing what needs to be observed in the sector, we always remind them before we put a section 54 in place with the mine, saying that you are not compliant on 1, 2 and 3 and that will make us not to reach for zero harm in South Africa.
So we do from time to time differ, and continuously we deal with those differences.
BDTV: What are you doing to address the concerns that the department is plagued by delays and seemingly not behind companies in the sector?
MZ: Delays on what?
BDTV: On processes, whether it be the granting of licences, the mining charter, the MPRDA (Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act)?
MZ: We are always criticised. You would have heard now when we said by mid-March we will be gazetted. There are those that say no, but our views are not being addressed. So we take a view as the DMR in South Africa that says engage with your people as much as you can and bring closure to whatever process you have when you think you have engaged and you are with the majority, close the matter and keep on engaging those that may not have understood well.
BDTV: In handing down the Aquila judgment the court was highly critical of the DMR, saying it had acted irrationally, incompetently, obstructed the very thing that it’s meant to facilitate under the provisions of the MPRDA. Has that initiated any change at the department?
MZ: We have interacted with a number of people before that case and after that case. I can refer you to those people, go and ask Chris Griffiths among others, when they had problems our open door policy, we took two days and helped them. Go and ask Ben Magara (Lonmin); he was in London, and we took three days to help him. Go and ask Grant Bricks in the sector, consulted. He gave me a call one day and we assisted him.
We are taking a view as the DMR that where we think we have flaws, we continuously improve so that we are efficient and effective and that’s what we are currently doing.
BDTV: Okay, so give us a status update on the two big uncertainties, the MPRDA and the mining charter. What is the update, when are those expected to come to the fore?
MZ: We are happy about the processes of the MPRDA, its nearing its final stages in terms of consultation at provincial level, the NCoP (National Council of Provinces) is driving that process. Hence we are confident that by June 2017 it will have been finalised.
The mining charter ... we are almost there. We have consulted on a few issues here and there and we are giving our final thoughts and consulting finally with those stakeholders. So we should be able to come up with a final product which will make the majority of the people in SA happy. There will be those people here and there who have pointed out saying here and there we thought you could have done better.
BDTV: One of the bones of contention has been the ‘once empowered always empowered’ principles. Is there any room to manoeuvre on that front or are you sticking to your guns on this?
MZ: No, we have talked, we have engaged with the sector on that matter and our view is simple. We have said to the sector, let’s find a solution and you will see that solution in our reviewed mining charter, because we’re finding each other. I must say that we’re happy to be finding each other on that matter, so we are engaging.
BDTV: Cosatu has demanded your sacking as minister. They’ve called you "weak and polarising", having failed to deal with issues in the industry. Are you trying to appease Cosatu at all on that criticism and at the expense of mining companies?
MZ: No, you must understand my approach to the sector. If Cosatu is not happy about what I’m doing, I do listen to them. I have met with them and said come let’s talk. Why would you talk to me through the media, I would never talk to you through the media, and I would never do that because we have platforms where you can raise things. So we have settled that matter. We have engaged and I’ve given them my side and I am sure we are on the same page.
Where we’re not doing well as government, as a leader, I will take full responsibility and I’ll open myself up to criticism. But that will not make me appease anybody who criticised me by jeopardising any other person. We took a stance that we are going to transform the sector, and radical economic transformation is a programme of government, not only DMR. So we are just implementing the programme of government and we call upon investors, the sector itself and all the people of SA, we can all see people living in poverty in SA, people still living in shacks with the majority of those people being black. Now having been given this opportunity to transform the sector, we should do that instantly.
BDTV: Okay, so transformation on the agenda, and safety, as well as you mentioned right at the top. Mining laws are one thing, enforcing them correctly is another. Is that something you’re looking into? The more appropriate application of regulations?
MZ: We are applying our laws appropriately...
BDTV: But clearly not because Sibanye is suing you.
MZ: No ... one of the companies who went to court on this matter came back and applied themselves, closed the shafts we are talking about and said no, government is right. Up until now that section is closed and they’re now going back to the media and saying government was right on this matter. You know the name of the company.
We are saying, the application of the laws that we have in South Africa should not necessarily hamper economic growth in the sector, but at the same time the sector must also do its work. When people in Lily Mine cannot go out on that mine, government takes responsibility and everybody is blaming me, as the minister. Nobody is saying this minister is doing the right thing by applying section 54.
BDTV: Okay, so that part of what you’re doing right. Minister, are you trying to encourage mining investment in South Africa and how so?
MZ: We have been to London, Switzerland and to many places, let me tell you; the narrative that says people are not coming to invest in SA is incorrect. People are willing to come to invest in SA. I can tell you that you can join my programme currently about the companies that want meetings with me because they are interested to further invest in the country. They are happy, they think we are...
