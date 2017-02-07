BUSINESS DAY TV: Mineral Resources Minister Zwane defends government on mine safety stoppages

BDTV: Cosatu has demanded your sacking as minister. They’ve called you "weak and polarising", having failed to deal with issues in the industry. Are you trying to appease Cosatu at all on that criticism and at the expense of mining companies?

MZ: No, you must understand my approach to the sector. If Cosatu is not happy about what I’m doing, I do listen to them. I have met with them and said come let’s talk. Why would you talk to me through the media, I would never talk to you through the media, and I would never do that because we have platforms where you can raise things. So we have settled that matter. We have engaged and I’ve given them my side and I am sure we are on the same page.

Where we’re not doing well as government, as a leader, I will take full responsibility and I’ll open myself up to criticism. But that will not make me appease anybody who criticised me by jeopardising any other person. We took a stance that we are going to transform the sector, and radical economic transformation is a programme of government, not only DMR. So we are just implementing the programme of government and we call upon investors, the sector itself and all the people of SA, we can all see people living in poverty in SA, people still living in shacks with the majority of those people being black. Now having been given this opportunity to transform the sector, we should do that instantly.

BDTV: Okay, so transformation on the agenda, and safety, as well as you mentioned right at the top. Mining laws are one thing, enforcing them correctly is another. Is that something you’re looking into? The more appropriate application of regulations?

MZ: We are applying our laws appropriately...

BDTV: But clearly not because Sibanye is suing you.

MZ: No ... one of the companies who went to court on this matter came back and applied themselves, closed the shafts we are talking about and said no, government is right. Up until now that section is closed and they’re now going back to the media and saying government was right on this matter. You know the name of the company.

We are saying, the application of the laws that we have in South Africa should not necessarily hamper economic growth in the sector, but at the same time the sector must also do its work. When people in Lily Mine cannot go out on that mine, government takes responsibility and everybody is blaming me, as the minister. Nobody is saying this minister is doing the right thing by applying section 54.

BDTV: Okay, so that part of what you’re doing right. Minister, are you trying to encourage mining investment in South Africa and how so?

MZ: We have been to London, Switzerland and to many places, let me tell you; the narrative that says people are not coming to invest in SA is incorrect. People are willing to come to invest in SA. I can tell you that you can join my programme currently about the companies that want meetings with me because they are interested to further invest in the country. They are happy, they think we are...