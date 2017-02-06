National

Two appear in court after theft of safety deposit boxes from FNB

06 February 2017 - 19:51 PM Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Two men have appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the theft of safety deposit boxes at First National Bank.

Norman Moeli and Maredi Letsoalo‚ aged 44‚ face charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking and theft at FNB in Randburg.

They made a brief court appearance on Monday and are due back in court next week for a bail hearing.

The case was also postponed for the state to verify Moeli’s address.

The men were arrested after the theft of safety deposit boxes at FNB branches.

Thieves reportedly penetrated a vault at FNB Parktown on New Year’s Eve and took R1.7m in cash and valuables from about 30 safety deposit boxes.

This followed the break-in at FNB in Randburg on December 18‚ when thieves made off with 360 safety deposit boxes after tying up the lone security guard on duty and then using a jackhammer to gain access.

Two days later‚ police found 252 of the boxes dumped in a field. They had been forced open and emptied of jewellery‚ Krugerrands and other valuables. Only documents were left behind.

TMG Digital

